Local players named to Girls All-Region Team

Five local players were named to the 12th Region Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-Region Team. From Pulaski County, senior Caroline Oakes and sophomore Sydney Martin made the team. From Southwestern, junior Ayden Smiddy, sophomore Payton Acey and freshman Kinsley Molden were selected to the team.
Smiddy and Martin were named to the All-Region first team, while Molden, Acey and Oakes were named to the All-Region second team. Wayne County senior Mallory Campbell was named to the All-Region third team.
Sydney Martin leads the Lady Maroons with a 20.6 scoring average. Martin has hit 42 three-pointers, shoots 86 percent from the free throw line and has pulled down 202 rebounds.
Caroline Oakes is averaging 9.1 points per game, has hit 42 three-pointers, shoots 83.5 percent from the free throw line, and has 63 rebounds.
Ayden Smiddy is averaging 14.7 points per game and has connected on 70 treys. Smiddy is hitting over 80 percent of her free throws, and has 111 rebounds.
Kinsley Molden is averaging 13.9 points per game and has hit 65 shots from beyond the arc. Molden has hit nearly 90 percent from the free throw line and has 93 rebounds.
Payton Acey is averaging 12.3 points per game and has pulled down 188 rebounds. Acey has hit 18 three-pointers and shoots 75 percent for the charity stripe.
