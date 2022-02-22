Local players named to the All-Region Basketball Team

Five local girls basketball players were named the 12th Region All-Region Team. Pulaski County sophomore Sydney Martin, Somerset seventh-grader Jaelyn Dye, and Southwestern junior Ayden Smiddy, sophomore Payton Acey and freshman Kinsley Molden were all selected to the elite basketball list.
Sydney Martin leads the Lady Maroons with a 20.8 scoring average. Martin has hit 41 three-pointers, shoots 85.7 percent from the free throw line and has pulled down 197 rebounds.
Jaelyn Dye is averaging 11.5 points per game and has hit 26 three-pointers on the season. Also, Dye has pulled down 137 rebounds.
Ayden Smiddy is averaging 14.7 points per game and has connected on 72 treys. Smiddy is hitting over 80 percent of her free throws, and has 111 rebounds.
Kinsley Molden is averaging 13.9 points per game and has hit 61 shots from beyond the arc. Molden has hit nearly 90 percent from the free throw line and has 93 rebounds.
Payton Acey is averaging 12.3 points per game and has pulled down 188 rebounds. Acey has hit 18 three-pointers and shoots 75 percent for the charity stripe.
Wayne County senior Mallory Campbell was also named to the All-Region Team.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
