Local race tracks gearing up for Week

BURNSIDE, KY -- The Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Ky. and Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside are gearing up for a big week of racing on Friday, July 23 and Monday, July 26.
On Friday, July 23, the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series will sanction the "Johnny Mulligan Classic" paying $10,000-to-win for the Super Late Models.
Also in action will be the Crate Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Super Stocks and Mustang Four Cylinders. Hot Laps are slated for 7:15 p.m. this Friday, July 23. Dustin Nobbe of Batesville, Ind. leads 14-year-old Tristan Chamberlain of Richmond, Ind. and the rest of the series contingent into Ponderosa Speedway this Friday.
Other drivers expected include Justin Rattliff, Tommy Bailey, Michael Chilton, Billy Moyer Jr., Zack Dohm, Devin Gilpin, Duane Chamberlain, Ted Nobbe, Jared Hawkins, Chris Combs, Stephen Breeding, Larry Greer and others. The race pays tribute to longtime race fan and race sponsor John Mulligan, who passed away on December 16, 2020.
On Monday, July 26, the UMP DirtCar Summer Nationals tour will make their first ever appearance to Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside paying $5,000-to-win. Drivers like former champion Bobby Pierce of Illinois, Kentucky's own Tanner English, Ashton Winger of Georgia, Brian Shirley, Jason Feger, Joe Godsey, Jeff Roth along with Michael Chilton, Tommy Bailey, Justin Rattliff and many more are expected.
The Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will also be in attendance racing for $1,500-to-win along with racing in local divisions. Hot Laps will be at around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26.
