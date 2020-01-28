The calendar may have already flipped to 2020, but that didn't stop the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series from hosting their annual Year-End Celebration recently at the Center for Rural Development.
The series, which is managed by Lake Cumberland Runners, is sponsored by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH). Thanks to the help of LCRH, runners and walkers in Pulaski County and surrounding counties are able to compete in some of the area's premier races.
In 2019, the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital hosted a 13-race schedule for local runners and walkers to compete in. Collectively, participants covered over 10,000 miles in last year's 13 races.
The evening was kicked off by Dr. William Geisert and Mandy Prather, who both spoke on behalf of LCRH. Geisert works in the Orthopaedics department at the Somerset hospital.
Another guest speaker at the event was local runner Wesley Russell, who shared his amazing story about how running has changed his life. Russell has been through a lot over the last few years, having torn an ACL in 2013 and suffering a stroke in 2015 at the age of 25 years old.
Despite those setbacks, Russell made a goal to run a marathon last year, and he did, completing the Monumental Marathon in Indianapolis in early November. To train for the 26.2-mile race, he used the local races in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series to prepare for his inaugural marathon.
Most of all, the Lincoln County native concluded his speech on how people should run to enjoy it and all of the things that come with it, including lifelong friendships and fond memories.
Following the guest speakers, awards were handed out to the winners of the various age groups and winners of the team points battle. In addition, gifts and prizes were handed out to individuals who competed in the majority of the local races.
For the year, the Spectrum Running Club and Phoenix Racing tied in the team point standings at 79 points each. Southwestern's cross country group finished behind the pair of tied teams.
The following were age-group winners in the individual male point standings: H. Cummins (age 1-10), Ashton Williams (11-14), Jordan Tucker (15-19), Michael Childers (20-29), Daniel Roberts (30-39), Tony Tarter (40-49), Joe Little (50-59), Harrison Childers (60-69), and Jack Stephens (70-99).
In the individual female point standings, the age-group winners were: E. Gullett (age 1-10), Alyssa Tucker (11-14), Kendal Kidd (15-19), Paige Adams (20-29), Tara Cook (30-39), Tabitha Bell (40-49), Donna Little (50-59), Tammy Thrasher (60-69), and Geraldine Tarter (70-99).
For anyone interested in competing in the team or individual point standings, the 2020 schedule for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series looks like this: Snowshoe Shuffle (Feb. 22), Shamrock Shuffle (Mar. 14), Walk Run Wag Your Tail 5K (Apr. 11), Race to Feed Kids 5K (Apr. 26), Superheroes 5K (May 2), Over My Head 5K (Jun. 6), The Cool Run at Midnight (Jun. 20), Mud Mayhem and Fun (Jul. 18), Pack the Pantry Relay Race (Aug. 1), Lake Cumberland Half and 10K (Sep. 12), Burnside Mile (Nov. 15), Pilgrimage in the Park (Nov. 26), and PT Pros Santa Sleigh 5K (Dec. 12).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.