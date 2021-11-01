Local runners battle muddy state meet conditions

PARIS - Inclement weather and muddy conditions were the theme of the day in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Cross Country State Championships at the Bourbon County Park on Saturday.
The Pulaski County High School girls had the best local showing with an 18th place finish with 541 points in the girls Class AAA race. Eighth-grader Maggie Bertram led the way for the Lady Maroons with a 37th place finish and a clocking of 20:45. Junior Alex Cundiff placed 87th with a time of 21:56, while freshman Addison Cundiff placed 93rd with a time of 22:03. Other top finishers for Pulaski County were Hannah Murray (23:10), Kenedy Hamilton (26:00), Gracie Burton (27:01) and Hailey Slaven (33:11).
Southwestern High School junior Nathanael Turner had the best individual local showing with a 34th place finish and a time of 17:51 on the sloppy 5,000-meter course. Warrior senior Trevor Hansen placed 46th with a time of 17:59. The Warriors placed 31st in the boys Class AAA race with 714 points. Other top Warrior runners were Caleb Perrin (20:19), Jon Cole (20:345), Zabrey Bortz (21:07), Kannon Cundiff (21:10), and Isaac Turner (21:21).
Southwestern senior Kate Golden led the Southwestern girls team with a 52nd place finish and a time of 21:07. The Lady Warriors placed 31st with 748 points. Other top Lady Warrior runners were Madeline Peterson (22:29), Olivia Huff (25:07), Kathryn Carrington (25:26), Sidney Hansen (26:12), Allison Taylor (26:54), and Claire Peterson (27:47).
Somerset sophomore Jason Escobar-Lopez and senior Arrlie Escobar-Lopez led the Briar Jumpers boys cross country team with times of 21:48 and 21:56, respectively. The Briar Jumpers boys team placed 34th with 790 points on the Class A boys race. Other Somerset runners were Noah Prather (22:31), John Lackey (22:56), Luke Stringer (23:16), Jason Kinnear (24:37), and Cooper Neikirk (26:58).
Wayne County High School eighth-grader Emly Shearer placed 110th in the girls Class AA race with a time of 23:05.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
