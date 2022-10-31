LEXINGTON – Over the weekend, runners from Somerset, Somerset Christian, Southwestern, and Pulaski County competed at the KHSAA State Championship in Paris, Ky.
In the Class 1A boys’ 5K, Somerset would place 31st as a team, being led by freshman Noah Prather’s 172nd place finish in a time of 20:29.60, as well as sophomore Andrew Tomlinson and his 186th place finish in a time of 20:40.22. Other finishers include sophomore Cameron Albright, who finished 189th in a time of 20:41.79, sophomore John Lackey, who finished 206th in a time of 21:03.30, seventh grader Tripp Hoseclaw, who finished 223rd in a time of 21:23.08, eighth grader Cooper Neikirk, who finished 253rd in a time of 22:28.62, and seventh grader Cameron Underwood, who finished 269th in a time of 24:59.12. Somerset Christian sophomore Isaac Edens was the top local finisher in the race, placing 163rd in a time of 20:21.37.
In the Class 3A boys’ 5K, Southwestern would place 37th as a team, led by senior Caleb Perrin’s 86th place finish in a time of 17:34.20 and junior Zabrey Bortz’s 237th place finish in a time of 19:29.40. Other finishers include freshman Drew Kelly, who finished 260th in a time of 20:08.90, freshman Michael Seiber, who finished 264th in a time of 20:14.50, and eighth grader Hunter Troxtle, who finished 271st in a time of 20:23.60.
In the Class 3A girls’ 5K, Pulaski County would place 27th as a team, led by freshman Maggie Bertram, who had the highest finish of any local runner, as she finished 37th with a time of 20:05.50, and freshman Hannah Murray, who finished 122nd with a time of 21:44.20. Other finishers for the Maroons include senior Alex Cundiff, who finished 129th with a time of 21:54.80, sophomore Addison Cundiff, who finished 161st with a time of 22:27.60, and eighth grader Hailey Slaven, who finished 281st with a time of 29:49.30.
In the same race, Southwestern would finish 33rd as a team, led by their top finisher in junior Shaye Seiber’s 49th place finish in a time of 20:24.50, as well as seventh grader Shelby Lockard’s 188th place finish in a time of 22:55.90. Other finisher for the Warriors were senior Kathryn Carrington, who finished 212th in a time of 23:31.40, freshman Olivia Huff, who finished 230th in a time of 24:04.50, senior Sidney Hansen, who finished 258th in a time of 25:26.00, and junior Katie Smith, who finished 277th in a time of 29:00.70.
