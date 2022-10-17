Many local runners raced in the Cave Lake Fall Classic over the weekend, hosted by Wayne County.
In the girls' varsity 5K, Southwestern would place second as a team, led by junior Shaye Seiber, who placed fourth with a time of 21:31.06, and seventh grader Shelby Lockard, who placed 13th with a time of 24:13.00. Somerset Christian junior Haley Walls would place 74th with a time of 40:28.23.
In the boys' varsity 5K, Southwestern would finish in eighth place, led by senior Caleb Perrin, who finished sixth with a time of 18:12.03, and junior Zabrey Bortz, who finished 37th with a time of 20:08.95. Somerset Christian sophomore Isaac Edens finished 48th with a time of 20:49.54, and Somerset freshman Noah Prather finished 88th with a time of 24:02.41.
In the girls' middle grades 3K, Somerset Christian would finish in second place, led by a seventh-place finish from eighth grader Mayah Edens in a time of 15:57.21, as well as an eighth-place finish from seventh grader Averi Meadows in a time of 16:03.45. Southwestern would finish third, led by a ninth-place finish from eighth grader Caroline Turner in a time of 16:05.38, as well as a 10th-place finish from eighth grader Morgan Woodall in a time of 16:06.54.
For the boys' middle grades 3K, Somerset would have two runners finish in the top five. Seventh grader Cameron Underwood finished second with a time of 12:34.42, while fellow seventh grader Tripp Hoseclaw finished third with a time of 13:05.98. Southwestern eighth grader Brady Hansen finished in fifth place with a time of 13:20.69.
Somerset Christian would win the girls' elementary 2K, led by fifth grader Claire Hardy's second place finish in a time of 6:40.64, as well as third grader Rachel Hardy's third place finish in a time of 7:02.35. Southwestern finished runners-up, led by third grader Emjay Ping and her fourth-place finish in a time of 7:12.63, as well as fourth grader Aden Ping's seventh-place finish in a time of 7:20.34. Pulaski County would finish fifth as a team, led by third grader Paisley Cox's 19th-place finish in a time of 7:57.29, as well as fourth grader Aspyn Bumbalough's 21st-place finish in a time of 8:00.52. Somerset would finish in seventh place, led by a 39th place finish from sixth grader Julia Poynter in a time of 8:37.55, as well as an 82nd place finish from third grader Story Cox in a time of 11:21.48.
Southwestern would win the boys' elementary 2K, led by a fourth-place finish from fourth grader Evan Lockard in a time of 6:20.54, as well as a fifth-place finish from fourth grader Ashton Lockard, who finished in a time of 6:21.70. Somerset Christian would be runners-up, led by sixth grader James Hardy's second place finish in a time of 6:15.80, as well as third grader Ezekial Swinney's sixth place finish in a time of 6:26.37. Somerset would finish in third place but would have the winner of the race in third grader Wilson Gehring, who finished in a time of 6:12.41. They would also be led by fifth grader Porter Hoseclaw, who finished 14th in a time of 6:45.61. Pulaski County would finish fifth, led by fifth grader Finn Baird, who finished 15th with a time of 6:46.79, and fifth grader Britain Cotton, who finished 19th with a time of 7:11.04.
