Local cross-country runners competed in two different meets over the weekend. First was the Cougar Prowl Invitational hosted by Somerset Christian.
In the girls' varsity 5K, Southwestern would be able to pull out a first-place finish. They were led by junior Shaye Seiber, who finished sixth with a time of 20:27.40, and junior Madeline Peterson, who finished ninth with a time of 21:56.25. Pulaski County senior Alex Cundiff placed second in the race with a time of 18:56.84, and Somerset Christian junior Haley Walls placed 38th with a time of 33:02.15.
Somerset Christian would win the girls' middle grades 3000m, being led by eighth grader Mayah Edens, who finished sixth with a time of 14:38.79, and eighth grader Hayden Webb, who finished right behind Edens in seventh with a time of 14:39.68. Southwestern eighth grader Caroline Turner finished 15th with a time of 15:51.86, with Pulaski County eighth grader Hailey Slaven finishing 22nd with a time of 16:44.73.
In the boys' varsity 5K, Southwestern would finish in fourth place as a team. The Warriors were led by senior Caleb Perrin, who finished in fifth place with a time of 17:24.23, and freshman Drew Kelly, who finished 13th with a time of 19:18.51. Somerset Christian's top finisher was sophomore Isaac Edens, who finished 22nd with a time of 20:20.79, and Pulaski County's top finisher was sophomore Logan Stamper, who finished 24th with a time of 20:33.24.
In the boys' middle grades 3000m, Pulaski County would take home the top spot, led by sixth grader Tristan Langford, who finished second with a time of 11:58.56, and his brother and fellow sixth grader Tucker Langford, who finished third with a time of 12:11.30. Southwestern would have the individual winner, as eighth grader Hunter Troxtle would win the race with a time of 11:44.26, and Somerset Christian's top placer was first grader Gavin Baker, who finished 14th with a time of 13:36.71.
Next up was the Somerset Invitational, hosted by Somerset High School.
In the boys' varsity 5K, Somerset would be finish in fifth place. They were led by sophomore Cameron Albright, who finished in 20th place with a time of 20:51.92, and sophomore John Lackey, who finished 25th with a time of 21:44.53.
In the girls' 4th-6th grades 1600m, Southwestern would place second, led by sixth grader Brylee Troxtle, who finished sixth with a time of 9:02.53. Somerset's top finisher in the race was fifth grader Olivia Cheuvront, who finished 10th with a time of 9:17.54.
Southwestern would win the boys' 4th-6th grades 1600m, led by sixth grader Mason Reynolds, who finished in second place overall with a time of 7:48.95. Somerset would place third in the same race, led by fifth grader Porter Hoseclaw and his fifth-place finish in a time of 8:07.69.
In the girls' K-3rd grade 1600m, Southwestern would finish in second place. However, they would be led by the individual winner in third grader Emjay Ping, who finished in a time of 8:44.63. Somerset third grader Story Cox would be their top individual finisher, as she finished 28th in a time of 12:23.03.
Somerset would come in second in the boys' K-3rd grade 1600m, although third grader Wilson Gehring would finish first overall with a time of 7:40.92. Southwestern would finish behind them in third, led by third grader Tripp Phelps, who finished third overall with a time of 8:18.54.
