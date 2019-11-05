Local runners compete in KHSAA State Cross Country Championship

LEXINGTON - Local high school cross country runners competed in the Kentucky High School athletic Association Cross County State Meet on Saturday at Lexington's Horse Park.
Southwestern High School sophomore Kate Golden had the top local finish by placing in 38th pace in the Girls Class AAA race. Golden covered the 5,000-meter course in 20:28.
Pulaski County High School freshman Alex Cundiff placed 79th with a time of 21:16. Pulaski County eighth-grader Halana Strunk placed 111th with a time of 21:47. Southwestern freshman Jasmine Akin placed 130th with a time of 22:06. Pulaski County girls team placed 26th with 672 points, while Southwestern placed 29th with 692 points.
Other top local girls runners in the Class AAA race were Pulaski's Addison Cundiff (22:33), Pulaski's Morgan Bruin (23:01), Pulaski's Ashlee Mounce (23:31), Southwestern's Kathryn Carrington (24:31), Southwestern's Allison Taylor (24:49), Southwestern's A.J. Perrin (25:03), Pulaski's Aliyah Shivel (25:36), and Southwestern's Sidney Hansen (26:40).
In the Class A boys race, Somerset High School junior Joseph Crabtree placed 153rd with a time of 19:51. The Somerset boys placed 36th with 981 points.
Other Somerset boys runners in the state meet were Will Smith (21:10), Tristan Gray (21:37), Hayden Beck (21:43), Martin Dick (22:03), and Cole Blakeman (23:20).
Top local finisher in the boys Class AAA race was Southwestern High School freshman Nathanael Turner with a 154th finish and a 18:09 clocking. Other top local runners were Pulaski's Bradley Heist (18:39), Pulaski's Jeremiah Pierce (18:43), Southwestern's Trevor Hansen (19:04) and Pulaski's Kannon Cundiff (20:05).
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.