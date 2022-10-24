MONTICELLO – Runners from Somerset, Somerset Christian, Southwestern, and Pulaski County competed in their regional cross country meets on Saturday, both hosted at Wayne County.
In the Class A Region 6 varsity boys' 5K, Somerset would come in fourth place as a team, led by sophomore Cameron Albright's 17th-place finish in a time of 20:57.22, as well as sophomore Andrew Tomlinson, who finished in 20th with a time of 21:18.75. Other finishers for the Jumpers were freshman Noah Prather, who finished 22nd with a time of 21:28.88, sophomore John Lackey, who finished 24th with a time of 21:34.76, seventh grader Cameron Underwood, who finished 36th with a time of 22:26.29, seventh grader Tripp Hoseclaw, who finished 37th with a time of 22:41.83, and eighth grader Cooper Neikirk, who finished 44th with a time of 23:44.17.
Somerset Christian finished in eighth place, led by sophomore Isaac Edens, who finished in 16th place with a time of 20:33.61, as well as freshman Kyler Johnson, who finished 40th with a time of 22:53.97. Other finishers for the Cougars were junior Gabe Baker, who finished 42nd with a time of 22:56.84, sophomore Kaden Johnson, who finished 43rd with a time of 23:18.49, seventh grader Gavin Burke, who finished 45th with a time of 23:46.81, and freshman Caleb Baker, who finished 51st with a time of 24:38.52.
In the Class A Region 6 varsity girls' 5K, Somerset Christian finished in sixth place, led by eighth grader Hayden Webb's 25th place finish in a time of 27:00.91, as well as eighth grader Mayah Eden's 29th place finish in a time of 27:50.62. Other finishers for the Cougars included seventh grader Averi Meadows, who finished 35th in a time of 28:51.67, seventh grader Adriana Ruberg, who finished 36th in a time of 28:59.66, seventh grader Zea Smalley, who finished 39th in a time of 33:09.86, and junior Haley Wells, who finished 43rd with a time of 36:56.30.
Somerset had two runners race in the event. Freshman Addison Fleshman came in 41st with a time of 35:40.59, while fellow freshman Avery Branscum finished right behind her in 42nd with a time of 35:52.61.
In the Class 3A Region 7 varsity boys' 5K, Southwestern would place sixth as a team, led by senior Caleb Perrin's seventh-place finish in a time of 18:00.66, as well as junior Zabrey Bortz and his 27th-place performance in a time of 19:34.36. Other finishers for the Warriors were freshman Drew Kelly, who finished 30th with a time of 20:20.25, freshman Michael Seiber, who finished 32nd with a time of 20:25.33, eighth grader Hunter Troxtle, who finished 34th with a time of 20:38.34, sophomore Griffin Epperson, who finished 37th with a time of 21:07.11, and freshman Bryce Bateman, who finished 46th with a time of 23:27.42.
Pulaski County would finish right behind Southwestern in seventh place, led by sophomore Landon Stevens' 38th-place finish in a time of 21:27.48, as well as seventh grader Carter Heist, who finished 42nd with a time of 22:34.31. Other finishers for the Maroons included freshman Matthew Wright, who placed 44th with a time of 23:09.70, seventh grader Eyan Hutchinson, who finished 49th with a time of 24:02.27, sophomore Logan Stamper, who finished 52nd with a time of 25:46.08, and junior Camden Tackett, who finished 53rd with a time of 25:51.08.
For the Class 3A Region 7 varsity girls' 5K, Pulaski County would finish in third place as a team, led by senior Alex Cundiff's sixth-place finish in a time of 21:10.15, as well as freshman Maggie Bertram's seventh-place finish in a time of 21:28.23. Other finishers for the Lady Maroons were freshman Hannah Murray, who finished 14th with a time of 22:19.09, sophomore Addison Cundiff, who finished 28th with a time of 24:08.42, senior Madison Sexton, who finished 39th with a time of 26:08.16, and eighth grader Hailey Slaven, who finished 48th with a time of 31:11.59.
Southwestern would finish in fifth place for the race, led by junior Shaye Seiber's eighth-place finish in a time of 21:32.31, as well as seventh grader Shelby Lockard's 17th-place finish in a time of 22:35.03. Other finishers for the Lady Warriors were junior Madeline Peterson, who finished 23rd with a time of 23:25.50, senior Kathryn Carrington, who finished 27th with a time of 24:01.51, freshman Olivia Huff, who finished 33rd with a time of 25:04.15, senior Sidney Hansen, who finished 40th with a time of 26:37.57, and junior Katie Smith, who finished 47th with a time of 31:02.93.
Teams and individuals who qualified for the state meet will compete at Woodford County on Saturday, Oct. 29.
