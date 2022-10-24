MONTICELLO – Runners from Somerset, Somerset Christian, Southwestern, and Pulaski County competed in their regional cross country meets on Saturday, both hosted at Wayne County.

In the Class A Region 6 varsity boys' 5K, Somerset would come in fourth place as a team, led by sophomore Cameron Albright's 17th-place finish in a time of 20:57.22, as well as sophomore Andrew Tomlinson, who finished in 20th with a time of 21:18.75. Other finishers for the Jumpers were freshman Noah Prather, who finished 22nd with a time of 21:28.88, sophomore John Lackey, who finished 24th with a time of 21:34.76, seventh grader Cameron Underwood, who finished 36th with a time of 22:26.29, seventh grader Tripp Hoseclaw, who finished 37th with a time of 22:41.83, and eighth grader Cooper Neikirk, who finished 44th with a time of 23:44.17.

Somerset Christian finished in eighth place, led by sophomore Isaac Edens, who finished in 16th place with a time of 20:33.61, as well as freshman Kyler Johnson, who finished 40th with a time of 22:53.97. Other finishers for the Cougars were junior Gabe Baker, who finished 42nd with a time of 22:56.84, sophomore Kaden Johnson, who finished 43rd with a time of 23:18.49, seventh grader Gavin Burke, who finished 45th with a time of 23:46.81, and freshman Caleb Baker, who finished 51st with a time of 24:38.52.

In the Class A Region 6 varsity girls' 5K, Somerset Christian finished in sixth place, led by eighth grader Hayden Webb's 25th place finish in a time of 27:00.91, as well as eighth grader Mayah Eden's 29th place finish in a time of 27:50.62. Other finishers for the Cougars included seventh grader Averi Meadows, who finished 35th in a time of 28:51.67, seventh grader Adriana Ruberg, who finished 36th in a time of 28:59.66, seventh grader Zea Smalley, who finished 39th in a time of 33:09.86, and junior Haley Wells, who finished 43rd with a time of 36:56.30.

Somerset had two runners race in the event. Freshman Addison Fleshman came in 41st with a time of 35:40.59, while fellow freshman Avery Branscum finished right behind her in 42nd with a time of 35:52.61.

In the Class 3A Region 7 varsity boys' 5K, Southwestern would place sixth as a team, led by senior Caleb Perrin's seventh-place finish in a time of 18:00.66, as well as junior Zabrey Bortz and his 27th-place performance in a time of 19:34.36. Other finishers for the Warriors were freshman Drew Kelly, who finished 30th with a time of 20:20.25, freshman Michael Seiber, who finished 32nd with a time of 20:25.33, eighth grader Hunter Troxtle, who finished 34th with a time of 20:38.34, sophomore Griffin Epperson, who finished 37th with a time of 21:07.11, and freshman Bryce Bateman, who finished 46th with a time of 23:27.42.

Pulaski County would finish right behind Southwestern in seventh place, led by sophomore Landon Stevens' 38th-place finish in a time of 21:27.48, as well as seventh grader Carter Heist, who finished 42nd with a time of 22:34.31. Other finishers for the Maroons included freshman Matthew Wright, who placed 44th with a time of 23:09.70, seventh grader Eyan Hutchinson, who finished 49th with a time of 24:02.27, sophomore Logan Stamper, who finished 52nd with a time of 25:46.08, and junior Camden Tackett, who finished 53rd with a time of 25:51.08.

For the Class 3A Region 7 varsity girls' 5K, Pulaski County would finish in third place as a team, led by senior Alex Cundiff's sixth-place finish in a time of 21:10.15, as well as freshman Maggie Bertram's seventh-place finish in a time of 21:28.23. Other finishers for the Lady Maroons were freshman Hannah Murray, who finished 14th with a time of 22:19.09, sophomore Addison Cundiff, who finished 28th with a time of 24:08.42, senior Madison Sexton, who finished 39th with a time of 26:08.16, and eighth grader Hailey Slaven, who finished 48th with a time of 31:11.59.

Southwestern would finish in fifth place for the race, led by junior Shaye Seiber's eighth-place finish in a time of 21:32.31, as well as seventh grader Shelby Lockard's 17th-place finish in a time of 22:35.03. Other finishers for the Lady Warriors were junior Madeline Peterson, who finished 23rd with a time of 23:25.50, senior Kathryn Carrington, who finished 27th with a time of 24:01.51, freshman Olivia Huff, who finished 33rd with a time of 25:04.15, senior Sidney Hansen, who finished 40th with a time of 26:37.57, and junior Katie Smith, who finished 47th with a time of 31:02.93.

Teams and individuals who qualified for the state meet will compete at Woodford County on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

