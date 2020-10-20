Local runners prepare for regionals at Cave Lake Classic

MONTICELLO - Local cross country teams got to compete in one last event at Cave Lake before the upcoming regional championship in this past weekend's Cave Lake Classic.
Southwestern High School sophomore Nathanael Turner led the way for the Warrior boys with a second place finish and a 16:45 clocking for 5,000 meters. Southwestern junior Kate Golden led the Lady Warriors with a second place finish and a 20:35 clocking for the 3.1-mile course.
Other top local boys varsity runners were Trevor Hansen (SW) 18:02, Kannon Cundiff (PC) 18:40, Caleb Perrin (SW) 19:13, Jon Cole (SW) 19:16, Isaac Morris (SCS) 19:23, Jeremiah Smith (PC) 19:41, Koby Proffitt (PC) 20:04, and Nathan Smith (WC) 20:22.
Other top local girls varsity runners were Chloe West (SCS) 21:02, Madeline Peterson (SW) 21:59, Allison Taylor (SW) 24:00, Lucy McArthur (SHS) 24:28, A.J. Perrin (SW) 24:28, Jasmine Akin (SW) 25:03, Kathryn Carrington (SW) 25:17, Sidney Hansen (SW) 25:31, and Kennedy Boots (SHS) 26:06.
In the varsity team standings, Southwestern boys placed fourth, Pulaski County boys placed seventh, Somerset Christian boys placed 13th, Southwestern girls placed third, and Somerset Christian girls placed seventh.
Somerset Christian fourth-grader James Hardy placed second in the boys 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:17. Wayne County third-grader Zane Upchurch placed third with a time of 6:23. Pulaski County sixth-grader Carter Heist placed sixth, Somerset sixth-grader Cooper Neikirk placed ninth, Somerset third-grader Porter Hoseclaw placed 10th, Somerset Christian third-grader Keller Ball placed 11th and Wayne County second-grader Ryker Parmley placed 12th.
Pulaski County fifth-grader Mariyah Cong placed third in the girls 2,000-meter race with a time of 6:50. Somerset Christian sixth-grader Catherine Hardy placed fourth with a 6:51. Pulaski County fourth-grader Gracyn Cook placed fifth, Wayne County fourth-grader Jenna Sexton placed seventh, Somerset Christian third-grader Claire Hardy placed ninth and Pulaski County fifth-grader Adalynn Murray placed 10th.
In the girls 3000-meter race, Pulaski County seventh-grader Maggie Bertram won the race with a time of 12:32. Pulaski County eighth-grader Hannah Murray placed third with a time of 13:18, and Pulaski County eighth-grader Addison Cundiff placed fourth with a time of 13:32. Pulaski County eighth-grader Simi McAlpin placed sixth, Wayne County eighth-grader Kaydynce Byrd placed ninth, and Pulaski County seventh-grader Gracie Burton placed 10th.
Pulaski County (Class AAA), Southwestern (Class AAA), Wayne County (Class AA) and Somerset (Class A) will be running again at Cave Lake this upcoming weekend in the KHSAA Regional Championships. The Class AAA races will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, and the Class A and Class AA races will be on Saturday, Oct. 24.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.