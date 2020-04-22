Local Seniors get hit the Hardest

For the high school seniors, it was almost unbearable to imagine that their final year of sports had been cancelled and their high school careers had ended.
There will be no Senior Nights.
There will be no final hugs and emotional send-off after their last game of the season.
There will be no more bus rides to away games, matches or meets.
The KHSAA's announcement for the cancelation of the spring sports season, on Tuesday, placed a sad finale on hundreds of high school senior athletes' careers.
Somerset High School senior Andrew Childers said those past two days had been rough, with the school being officially being cancelled on Monday and the spring sports season getting wiped out on Tuesday.
"My heart hurts," Childers said. "Yesterday hearing the news about school being completely done for the year and now the cancellation of sports, all I can really say is that my heart hurts."
"I was really wanting one game," Childers added, "just to say I had my last game. But the cards didn't play in our favor and I gotta be ready for the next phase of my life. Just hurts."
His Briar Jumper baseball coach Phil Grundy felt just as bad for his lone senior, Andrew Childers, and the rest of his 12th Region defending champion baseball squad.
"I just hate it for my senior Andrew Childers, and the seniors at Pulaski County and Southwestern as well," Grundy stated. "A situation like this was unimaginable just five weeks ago. It'll take time to process."
Likewise, Pulaski County High School senior Eva Gover never got to spent her final days as a high schooler with her beloved Lady Maroons softball teammates.
"It is heartbreaking that my senior year and season had to end this way," Eva Gover stated. "My team and I had unfinished business from last season and it's devastating that we didn't get the chance to prove ourselves this year. But, even though it's sad, I feel grateful that I had the opportunity to play for Pulaski County softball as many years as I did. My team is my family and they always will be. I wish them the best of luck next year, I know they will do big things."
Eva Gover's father, Brad Gover, also served as her softball coach. He was doubly saddened by the news of the softball season being cancelled.
"Well I don't even know where to begin, it's been a total nightmare especially when you have a daughter that is a senior and you've coached her since the sixth grade," Coach Gover stated. "I'm not gonna lie it's been tough and gets to the point to where you don't even want to think about it because it puts you in a bad mood and it's hard sitting at home because softball is what we talk about this time of the year."
"When you see your daughter sitting there not getting to put an end to what she started, breaks your heart," Coach Gover said. "Life goes on and hopefully this will make us stronger because of it. We just need things to get back to normal."
"But at the end of the day what's more important - softball or everyone's well-being," Coach Gover concluded. "I know one thing though, when I tell the girls we gotta practice and play like it's our last, they'll understand why now."
Riley Hull, who was Eva Gover's best friend -on and off the softball playing field - said she would always cherish their times together. Hull, a junior, still has one more year left to play at the high school level.
"My team and I are heartbroken of course about the season," Hull stated. "But at the end of the day, we are most upset about losing our senior leader, Eva Gover. We will forever cherish our time on the field with Eva. Personally, she was my throwing partner, so not being able to play catch with my best friend before a game one more time is going to hurt."
Hull was recently voted the pre-season best softball player in the state of Kentucky. When Hull received this distinction back in February, she knew there were many other great players in the state and she wanted to prove herself worthy of the statewide praise this spring.
"It also does hurt me through that I will not get to live up to many people's expectations that they had for me this year with being named the #1 player in the state," Hull stated. "What hurts the most is not being able to play in front of my papaw this year. To be honest, I think he is a little more upset about this news than most of us. I just know that this non-season will remind us next year to never take this game for granted and to play with all we got for not just ourselves, but for Eva who got this taken away from her."
Southwestern High School tennis coach Lauren Childers was really looking forward to watching her 2020 Warriors compete this spring. With eight seniors on the squad, the Warriors had a lot to look forward to this spring.
"We are really disappointed with the recent news that there will be no spring sports in the state of Kentucky in 2020," Childers stated. "We were hoping to get a chance to compete this year, even in an abbreviated season, but unfortunately, our country is in a nationwide pandemic."
"We hate it for our entire team, but especially for our eight seniors that will not get a chance to compete in their final season," Childers explained. "Kaitlyn Munsey, Clark Lemon, Max Brainard, Josh Thomas, Luke Jacobs, Cameron Pierce, Camden Harris, and Josh Carey will be missed next year, but we know that they will do big things in the next chapter of their lives."
Two of the Southwestern High School softball standout senior players were heartbroken by the news of the spring sports season cancellation.
Madison Gaskin was closing in on the Lady Warriors' all-time home run record, but without a senior season the homer record will stay intact.
"My feelings on the season being cancelled are that I am truly heartbroken," Gaskin stated. "This was never the way I envisioned my senior season playing out, and I would do anything to step out on the field just one more time with my teammates. I'm thankful I got to play with them for all of these years and all the memories made will be in my heart forever."
"With the season being cancelled, I'm devastated for myself and all the seniors who play spring sports across the Commonwealth and the country, but we have to try and hold on to the good times we had and all the lessons that softball has taught us throughout the years," Gaskin added. "I love each and everyone of my teammates and coaches that I've had throughout the years, and I'm excited to see what my younger teammates can accomplish next season."
Lillie Turpin was a standout hitter and pitcher of the Lady warriors softball program and was just looking to close out her senior year in style.
"It was extremely hard to hear," Turpin stated. "To be a part of something for so many years of my life, and for it to end so abruptly is not something I was prepared for. I am really trying to focus on the years I did get to play, and the time I was blessed to enjoy with my teammates."
"I would love to step on the mound just one more time, but I am thankful for all the opportunities I've had," Turpin concluded. "I hope, as seniors, we do not let this year define our high school careers, but we remember the amazing teammates and coaches who became family to us."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
