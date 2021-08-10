Local soccer standouts selected for <span>Rush Select Regional</span><span> </span>

Kentucky Rush showcased their talent with select players on show at the Rush Select Regional South Center in Atlanta. They played on teams that trained and play games over a three-day period, all while being evaluated by the National Rush Soccer staff. The top individual performers were selected for Rush Regional and National Select Teams. In addition to training and games, players learn about Rush Soccer's College Advisory Program (CAP), College Fit Finder program and had the opportunity to interact with College Coaches in Q&A informational sessions on the recruiting process. Local attendees were Gavin Lawson, Landen Lonesky, Hayden Shadoan, Tyson Absher, Tori Robertson, Zachary Hesse, and Andrew Tomlinson.
Local soccer standouts selected for Rush Select Regional
