The brackets for the 12th Region Boys and Girls Soccer Tournaments were released on Saturday. Somerset, Pulaski County and Southwestern all advanced to the regional tourneys, and they all now know their paths to the championship games. The girls 12th Region Tournament will be played at Boyle County High School, and the boys 12th Region Tournament will be played at Somerset High School's Clara Morrow Field.
In the girls 12th Region Tournament, Pulaski County (6-6-3) and Southwestern (16-1-1) will meet up - again - in the opening round on Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. The two county schools meet twice in the regular season with mixed results. The two county school teams tied 1-1 on Sept. 10, but in their last meeting - on Sept. 22 - Southwestern downed the Lady Maroons 7-1.
In the opposite bracket, Somerset (16-3) will play Wayne County High School (5-14) in the opening round on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Somerset downed the Lady Cardinals 4-0 on Sept. 28.
Somerset and Southwestern sport the best two records in the field, but five-time defending regional champs West Jessamine will be the tourney favorite.
In the boys 12th Region Tournament, Pulaski County (7-4-3) will face off with West Jessamine High School (12-6-2) on Monday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. The two teams did not meet in the regular season.
In the bottom bracket, Somerset (8-5-1) will host Mercer County High School (9-9-2) at Clara Morrow on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The two teams have not meet yet this season.
On Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m., Southwestern (10-7-1) will take on Danville High School (12-5-2). Danville downed the Warriors 2-0 on Sept. 30. Warrior coach Sean McBride won his first 12th Region crown in a 3-0 win over Danville in 2018.
Wayne County (4-11-2) will play Boyle County (10-4-2) on Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.