Local Summer Sports Camps

Pulaski County Maroons Basketball Camp
The camp will be held from Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. until noon. The camp is for boys and girls in first grade through eighth grade. Drop-off should be around 8:30 to 9, and pick-up will be from 12 to 12:30. Registration is on Tuesday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Cost is $65 per camper, and $50 for second camper of same family. Camp will be held at Pulaski County High School gym.
Somerset Christian Basketball Camp
The camp will be held from Monday, June 20 through Thursday, June 23, from 9 a.m. until noon. The camp is for boys and girls in first grade through eighth grade. Cost is $50 per camper, and $25 for second camper of same family. Camp will be held at Somerset Christian School gym. For more information contact Al Gover at 606-271-2154 or TW Sears at 606-392-9280.
Somerset Boys Basketball Camp
The camp will be held from Tuesday, May 24 through Thursday, May 26, from 9 a.m. until noon. Camp will be held at Rocky Hollow Recreation gym.
Pulaski County Lady Maroons Basketball Camp
The camp will be held from Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, from 9 a.m. until noon. The camp is for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. Registration is on Monday, July 11, at 8 a.m. Cost is $65 per camper, and $50 for second camper of same family. Text 606-875-0844 to pre-register or register the morning of the camp. Camp will be held at Pulaski County High School gym.
Lady Warriors Basketball Camp
The camp will be held from Wednesday, May 25 through Friday, May 27, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The camp is for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration is on Wednesday, May 25, at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $50 per camper, and $30 for second camper of same family. For more information contact Coach Junior Molden at 606-305-3712. Camp will be held at Southwestern High School gym.
Southwestern Youth Camp 2022
The camp will be held from Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for 5th grade through 8th grade and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for kindergarten through 4th grade. The camp is for upcoming kindergarteners through eighth graders. Cost is $50 per camper, and $30 for second camper of same family. Register online, by mail or in person to Southwestern Boys Basketball, Attn: Coach Dunbar, 1765 WTLO Road, Somerset, KY 42503 . Camp will be held at Southwestern High School gym.
Lady Jumpers Basketball Camp
The camp will be held from Tuesday, May 31 through Thursday, June 2, from 9 a.m. until noon. The camp is for boys and girls in kindergarten through seventh grade. Registration is on Tuesday, May 31, at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $30 per camper. For early registration mail in form with cash or check to Somerset High School, Attn: Cassandra McWhorter, 301 College St. Somerset, KY 42501. Camp will be held at Somerset High School gym.
Somerset Christian Summer Volleyball Camp
The camp will be held from Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. until noon. The camp is for current third grade through seventh grade. Registration by June 13. Cost is $50 per camper. Camp will be held at Somerset Christian High School gym.
