Local swim teams competed in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Region 3 Swimming Championships this past weekend.
The Pulaski County girls team placed eighth with 98 points, while the Somerset High School swim team placed 12th with 30 points. The Pulaski County boys team placed ninth overall with 58 points
Pulaski County High School freshman Tobias Misinay had the top local performance with a region runner-up and second runner-up finishes. Misinay placed second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.93. Misinay placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.39.
Pulaski County senior Peyton Haste-Price placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.89. Haste-Price placed fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:01.7.
Somerset senior Abby Ford placed third in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.12.
Pulaski County seventh-grader Aubrey Richardson placed eighth in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 30.24. Richardson placed ninth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:09.
Pulaski County seventh-grader Karmai Misinay placed eighth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:08.9.
Pulaski County freshman Hayden Browning placed ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.5. Browning placed 13th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.78.
Pulaski County eighth-grader BynLee Dugger placed 11th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 3:14.1.
The Pulaski County girls 200-yard freestyle relay team of Karmi Misinay, BrynLee Dugger, Aubrey Richardson, and Peyton Haste-Price placed fourth with a time of 2:02.0.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
