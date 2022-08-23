The McCreary Central Invitational took place last Thursday, with runners from both Southwestern High School and Somerset High School competing. Southwestern had runners in both the boys' varsity event and girls' varsity event, while Somerset just had runners in the boys' varsity.
In the boys' varsity 5000m, Southwestern finished in 4th place as a team, being led by their top finisher in junior Zabery Bortz, who finished in 8th-place with a time of 19:44.26. Some other top times for Southwestern runners include freshman Drew Kelly with a time of 20:35.84, senior Jon Cole with a time of 21:34.40, freshman Michael Seiber with a time of 22:42.10, and freshman Bryce Bateman with a time of 22:55.38.
Somerset did not place as a team, but did place a few runners within the top 40, including their top finisher in sophomore John Lackey, who finished in 15th-place with a time of 21:07.13. The other finishers for Somerset were sophomore Cameron Albright with a time of 21:20.49 and 7th-grader Cameron Underwood with a time of 25:04.28.
In the girls' varsity 5000m, Southwestern managed to take home 1st-place, being led by a 3rd-place finish by junior Shaye Seiber with a time of 22:20.53. Other top finishers for the Warriors were junior Madeline Peterson, who finished in 4th-place with a time of 22:45.17, senior Kathryn Carrington, who finished in 6th-place with a time of 24:54.01, and freshman Olivia Huff, who finished in 11th-place with a time of 26:10.14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.