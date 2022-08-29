The Pulaski County Invitational was held on Saturday, with various local teams competing in both the boys and girls elementary, middle school, and varsity events.
In the boys elementary 2000m race, Somerset Christian would finish in first place, led by a second place overall finish by fourth grader Mike Baker with a time of 7:40.17. Somerset would finish in second place, Southwestern in third place, and Pulaski in fourth.
In the girls elementary 2000m race, Pulaski would finish in first place, led by first place overall finish by sixth grader Adalynn Murray with a time of 7:42.33. Somerset Christian would finish in second place, Southwestern in third place, and Somerset in fifth place.
In the boys middle school 4000m race, Pulaski would finish in first place, being led by a time of 17:55.14 by sixth grader Tristan Langford, good enough for third place individually. Somerset also placed a runner in Tripp Hoseclaw in sixth place with a time of 18:40.91, with Somerset Christian placing a runner in ninth with seventh grader Gavin Burke posting a time of 20:39.31.
In the girls middle school 4000m race, Somerset Christian would have the top finisher in eighth grader Mayah Edens, who finished in third place with a time of 22:56.80.
For the boys varsity 5000m race, the top finishing local school would be Somerset in fifth place, with sophomore John Lackey finishing in 16th place with a time of 22:28.61. Pulaski would finish seventh as a team, being led by junior Camden Tackett with a time of 24:14.70, good enough for 31st place. Somerset Christian’s top runner was sophomore Kaden Johnson, who finished in 21st place with a time of 22:57.63.
Finally, in the girls varsity 5000m race, Pulaski would take home first place. The Maroons were led by a second place performance by senior Alex Cundiff, who finished in a time of 22:21.15.
All local teams will be competing in the North Laurel Invitational this Saturday.
