For the 25th time, the Southern Harrier Classic was held on Saturday, with all of the local schools competing. On a day where rain was threatening the entire day, the runners managed to get their races in right before the rain really started coming down.
In the girls’ 5000k varsity race, Pulaski County would finish in second place as a team, being led by the top local placer in freshman Maggie Bertram, who finished in fourth place with a time of 20:17.55, as well as senior Alex Cundiff, who finished in seventh place with a time of 21:24.99. Woodford County would win the girls’ varsity race, led by Addison Moore, who broke the meet record with a time of 18:26.96.
Southwestern would finish third in the girls’ varsity race, being led by junior Madeline Peterson, who finished 13th with a time of 22:32.66, and freshman Olivia Huff, who finished 23rd with a time of 23:47.91. Somerset Christian junior Haley Walls would finish 58th with a time of 37:44.19.
In the boys’ 5000m varsity race, Southwestern would finish in sixth place as a team, being led by the top local placer in senior Caleb Perrin, who finished in eighth place with a time of 18:31.21. They also had another top-20 finish in junior Zabrey Bortz, who finished in 12th place with a time of 19:12.62.
Pulaski County would finish in seventh place in the boys’ varsity race, being led by sophomore Logan Stamper, who finished in 25th with a time of 20:39.00, as well as junior Camden Tackett, who finished in 38th with a time of 21:33.47. Somerset Christian’s top placer was eighth grader Isaac Edens, who finished in 28th place with a time of 21:08.66.
In the girls’ 3000m run, local teams would place four runners within the top 10. Southwestern, who finished second as a team, would have eighth grader Morgan Woodall, who would finish in fifth place with a time of 15:07.26, while her teammate in seventh grader Amelia Frey would finish in sixth with a time of 15:07.59. Somerset Christian, who finished in third place as a team, had eighth grader Mayah Edens, who would finish in eighth with a time of 15:35.79, while fellow eighth grader Hayden Webb would finish in 10th with a time of 15:51.07.
In the boys’ 3000m run, Pulaski would finish in first place, led by a second-place finish by sixth grader Tristan Langford, who finished in a time of 12:28.14, and a third-place finish by sixth grader Tucker Langford, who finished in a time of 12:34.55. Southwestern would finish right behind them in second place, being led by a first-place finish by eighth grader Hunter Troxtle, who finished in a time of 11:56.48, and fellow eighth grader Brady Hansen, who finished 10th with a time of 13:56.21. Somerset Christian seventh grader Gavin Burke would finish in ninth place with a time of 13:45.58.
In the girls’ 2000m run for 4th-6th grades, Southwestern would finish in first place, led by fourth grader Aden Ping’s eighth place finish in a time of 9:27.58. Pulaski County would finish in second place, led by sixth grader Adalynn Murray’s first place finish in a time of 8:24.53. Somerset Christian would finish in third, led by fifth grader Claire Hardy’s third place finish in a time of 8:41.68. Somerset’s top placer was fifth grader Olivia Cheuvront, who finished seventh with a time of 9:26.84.
In the boys’ 2000m run for 4th-6th grades, Somerset would finish in first place, led by fifth grader Porter Hoseclaw’s fourth place finish in a time of 8:18.32. Southwestern would finish in second place, led by sixth grader Mason Reynolds and his fifth-place finish in a time of 8:21.64. Somerset Christian would be the third-place team, led by sixth grader James Hardy’s second place performance with a time of 7:55.57. Pulaski would finish in fifth, led by fifth grader Britain Cotton’s 12th place finish in a time of 8:44.54.
In the girls’ 2000m race for K-3rd grade, Southwestern would finish in first led by third grader Emjay Ping, who won her race with a time of 9:20.98. Pulaski would finish in third, led by third grader Paisley Cox, who finished second with a time of 9:28.13. Somerset Christian’s top runner was third grader Rachel Hardy, who finished fourth with a time of 9:42.17. Somerset’s top runner was third grader Story Cox, who finished 54th with a time of 13:44.00.
Finally, in the boys’ 2000m race for K-3rd grade, Somerset would take the top spot, led by third grader Wilson Gehring and his first-place finish with a time of 8:14.39. Southwestern would finish in third, led by third grader Tripp Phelps and his fourth-place finish in a time of 9:13.45. Somerset Christian would finish fourth, led by an eighth-place finish by third grader Oliver Davis in a time of 9:27.90. Pulaski’s top placer was second grader EJ Hutchinson, who finished fifth with a time of 9:21.26.
