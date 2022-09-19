The 15th annual Wayne County Invitational cross country meet was held this past weekend, with our local teams from around the county competing.
In the girls’ K-6th race, Pulaski County would take home first place, being led by sixth grader Adalynn Murray, who finished in a time of 6:48.47, good enough for second place overall. Fifth grader Bella-Cate Dugger would also finish in fourth with a time of 7:01.93.
Southwestern would finish in second place, led by third grader Emjay Ping and her time of 7:08.30, good enough for eighth place overall. Somerset Christian would have a fourth-place finish, led by fifth grader Claire Hardy’s fifth-place finish in a time of 7:03.26. Somerset would finish in ninth, led by fifth grader Olivia Cheuvront’s 11th-place performance with a time of 7:22.68.
Southwestern would win the boys’ K-6th race, fourth grader Ashton Lockard and his fourth-place finish with a time of 6:24.89. Sixth grader Mason Reynolds would finish right behind him in fifth place with a time of 6:29.12.
Somerset Christian would come in second place led by their top finisher in sixth grader James Hardy, who finished in third place individually with a time of 6:14.41. Somerset would come in third place as a team, led by fifth grader Porter Hoseclaw, who finished in a time of 6:49.70 to land in 15th place. Pulaski was in sixth place, led by fifth grader Finn Baird, who finished in ninth place with a time of 6:34.53.
In the middle grades’ girls’ race, Southwestern would finish in second place, led by eighth grader Morgan Woodall, who finished in fifth place with a time of 15:43.86. Somerset Christian would come in third, led by eighth grader Mayah Edens, who ran a time of 16:10.44, good enough for 10th place.
In the middle grades’ boys’ race, Pulaski County would be the only local team to place, as they finished third while being led by a pair of sixth graders in Tristan and Tucker Langford. Tristan would finish in 14th place with a time of 12:34.54, while Tucker would finish in 15th with a time of 12:43.18. The highest local placer, however, was Southwestern eighth grader Hunter Troxtle, who finished in ninth place with a time of 12:18.66.
In the girls’ varsity race, Southwestern would finish in third place as a team, being led by junior Shaye Seiber, who placed fourth with a time of 22:03.37. Fellow junior Madeline Peterson would finish in ninth with a time of 22:46.87. Somerset Christian junior Haley Walls would finish 87th with a time of 40:55.14.
In the boys’ varsity race, Southwestern would once again have the highest local finish, coming in sixth place while being led by senior Caleb Perrin, who finished eighth with a time of 18:50.50. Junior Zabrey Bortz would finish in 27th with a time of 20:09.80.
Pulaski County would finish in 10th as a team, being led by sophomore Logan Stamper, who placed 41st with a time of 20:51.35. Somerset Christian’s top finisher was eighth grader Isaac Edens, who placed 61st with a time of 22:11.06. Somerset was led by freshman Noah Prather, who placed 65th with a time of 22:35.32.
