Local teams conclude regular season tonight

This week will conclude the regular season schedule for all three local football teams.
Last week concluded the local teams district slates, next weekend will begin the playoffs, and this week is sort of the week in between. Despite the fact that the Week 11 games will have no bearing on the upcoming post-season games - other than slight changes in team's RPI ratings - each local team is ready to take on their final regular-season contest.
"The great John Madden once said, 'When they play one that doesn't matter, let me know'," Pulaski County High School football coach Johnny Hines laughed.
The two county schools will be host a pair of Class 6A teams, while Somerset will travel east to play a powerhouse 4A team this Friday.
Somerset (#3 2A) at Corbin (#9 4A)
LAST WEEK: Somerset rolled to a 41-6 win over Washington County at William Clark Field, but the Briar Jumpers only held a slim 13-0 lead at halftime.
"Part of our issues last week was Washington County," stated Somerset football coach Robbie Lucas. "They are starting to get healthy, unfortunately they had to play last week without their quarterback, which was good for us."
THIS WEEK: The Somerset High School Briar Jumpers will close out their regular season with a trip east to play in the historic Denes Stadium in downtown Corbin. The Redhounds suffered their third loss of the season in a heart-breaking district setback to Wayne County High School last Friday night. A win in Corbin tonight could be a big boast for the Briar Jumpers in their upcoming post-season run.
Corbin, who is fresh off two straight Class 3A state championship appearances, will be looking to get back on track after letting one slip away last Friday against the Wayne County Cardinals.
Corbin is led by running back Nick Yeager, quarterback Cameron Combs, and wide receiver Jacob Steely.
"This is a game I love playing, but I don't particularly like the date on which we are playing it," Lucas stated. "Corbin is a good physical football team. Of course we want to win, play hard, grow and become better, but we certainly want to get out of there healthy."
INJURIES: Other than the season-ending injury of Alex Miller, the Briar Jumpers have no other major injuries. Mikey Garland, Tate Madden, and Drew Johnson are nursing various injuries, but all three are expected to play Friday in Corbin.
Somerset (8-1) and Corbin (5-3) will kick off at 7:55 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 1, at Corbin's Denes Stadium.
Tates Creek (6A) at Pulaski County
(#10 5A)
LAST WEEK: In the Pulaski County High School's 15-7 overtime loss to Southwestern last Friday, the Maroons lost more than just the Superintendent's Bowl trophy. Although the game had no bearing on district seedings or post-season play, the Maroons had three of their biggest skilled-position players sidelined with injuries. According to Pulaski County coach Johnny Hines, his sophomore starting quarterback Drew Polston will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Polston had completed 177 passed for 1,944 yards and had thrown for 18 touchdowns this season.
Also, the Maroons' all-time state-ranked receiver Jake Sloan suffered a concussion and will probably miss this Friday's game. Tight end Grant Oakes had just returned to the Maroons' line-up last week, but is now questionable with a knee injury.
"We had a lot of things that went against us in that loss, but you got to give Southwestern a lot of credit," Hines stated. "Southwestern played well, did the things they had to do, and made enough plays to win the game."
THIS WEEK: Pulaski County could face one of their biggest tests of the season when the Commodores from Tates Creek come to town. Tates Creek has played a strong schedule, and has won their last three games over district foes.
The Creekers main weapon is quarterback Luke Duby, who is averaging 317 passing yards per game and rushes for another 37 yards per game.
"I think Tates Creek will be one of the toughest teams we have played all year," Hines warned. "They have loads of great athletes, who are fast and elusive. They have a great quarterback who can throw the ball all over the field. They are explosive and score a lot of points , and I think Tates Creek is one of the most underrated teams in 6A."
With Polston out as the Maroons' signal caller, junior Kaleb Adams will take over as the Maroons quarterback. Adams took snaps for most of the Southwestern game, as he completed six of 16 passes for 50 yards and rushed for 32 yards.
"Going forward, Kaleb Adams is our quarterback," Hines said. "Kaleb was our starting quarterback as a freshman two years ago, at the end of the season. So, it is not like it is new to him, and we are glad we have that kind of experience that we can go to."
INJURIES: Polston and Sloan will both be on the sidelines in the Tates Creek game, while Oakes and Layton Abbott are questionable.
Pulaski County (7-2) and Tates Creek (5-4) will kick off at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 1, at Maroons Stadium.
Madison Central (6A) at Southwestern (5A)
LAST WEEK: After the Warriors' rousing 15-7 overtime win over state-ranked Pulaski County last week, Southwestern now looks like a totally different team from their once injury-ridden early season look. With almost eight of their key players out of the line-up nearly a month ago, Southwestern started to get healthy players back into their line-up and, more importantly, started to gel together as a team.
Two weeks prior, Southwestern downed South Laurel to earn a spot in the playoffs, and last week the win over the Maroons showed the Warriors they could play with anyone in the state.
"We picked up some momentum with a big win over South Laurel, and we knew we had a big challenge against Pulaski at their place," Southwestern football coach Jason Foley stated. "We beat a really good team and that boosted our confidence. That showed our guys when we come to play, we can play with anyone."
THIS WEEK: Southwestern will host 1-8 Madison Central at the Wigwam on Friday to close out their regular season slate. The Indians have had injury struggles of their own in efforts to keep a healthy quarterback on the field. Nevertheless, the Indians are a Class 6A program and will bring a lot of athletes to the Reservation.
"Central has played a very competitive schedule, and they have been in a lot of games but just came up short in two or three of them," Foley stated. "They are a good team with good athletes, and we are definitely going have to show up and be ready to play."
"It is sort of a trap game, where we are coming off a big win last week against a big rival, and then we have the playoffs looming ahead," Foley warned. "We've got to make sure we are focused and ready to go."
INJURIES: While the Warriors are the healthiest they have been all season long, Rowan Pennington and Dylan Asher both are nursing injures but are expected to play this Friday.
Southwestern (4-5) and Madison Central (1-8) will kick off at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 1, at the Reservation.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
