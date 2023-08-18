Week 1 of the high school football season is upon us, with all three local teams needing to be road warriors to get out of game one with a victory.
Pulaski County has a tough task ahead of them as they break in several new underclassmen starters and a brand new quarterback as well in Zac Anderson, but with head coach Johnny Hines returning for another year, anything is possible for the Maroons once again. The Maroons hit the ground running with the defending Class 1A State Champions in the Pikeville Panthers. This will mark the first meeting between the Maroons and the Panthers.
Pikeville graduated many key seniors from last year’s team, including one of the top running backs in the state regardless of class in Blake Birchfield, who now plays for the University of Pikeville. Birchfield rushed for over 2,000 yards along with 35 rushing touchdowns and the Panthers will miss him in the backfield. Pulaski ranked 24th in Class 5A and will be glad to not see Birchfield running towards their defense. Senior Tayvian Boykins and junior Blake Caudill figure to grab most of the carries for the Panthers.
The Maroons may have an easier time defending the rush over the passing game, with the experienced secondary being key in the contest for Pulaski. Pikeville has a top quarterback in junior Issac Duty, who completed over 50% of his passes last season for a total of 1,506 yards and 21 touchdowns alongside only one interception. Seniors Cody Nichols and Zander Simpson will be key in the defensive backfield to prevent Duty from airing the ball out to many capable receivers.
This game is an inopportune time to start out a lot of new starters on offense however, as Pikeville’s defense was as good as they came last season. The Panthers ranked 10th overall in the state in total team defense last season. A lot of the Panthers’ top defenders have graduated though and that leaves them relying on a lot of new players stepping up.
A lot of starters in the defensive front line are gone, which gives a veteran rushing attack for the Maroons, along with freshman sensation Kasen Brock, the opportunity to pound the ball down the field. It will ultimately come down to the Maroons keeping this game close towards the end, as the Panthers had the fourth-best scoring margin in the state last year at 31.7 points.
Pulaski will face Pikeville in the first game of the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic at the University of the Cumberlands. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday.
Southwestern is in the same boat as the Maroons, facing a powerhouse program on a neutral field. Squaring off with the Warriors will be the Ballard Bruins, a traditional powerhouse of Class 6A that went 11-3 last season with a state semifinals appearance. These two squads have never squared off against each other.
The Bruins will be in a bit of a transition period, with their starting quarterback from last year graduating. Taking the mantle will most likely be junior Noah Barnett who played sparingly last season. The Warriors’ defense returns a lot of quality starters, especially along the line and in the secondary and should be able to feast on a relatively inexperienced quarterback.
Senior running back Journey Wyche is back however and he carved up opposing defenses to the tune of 938 yards rushing with 11 rushing touchdowns last season. For the Warriors to compete with the Bruins, they must stop their rushing attack.
Southwestern is familiar with a rushing attack, as it is what they are most famous for under head coach Jason Foley. Gone is last year’s leading rusher Tanner Wright, as well as offensive highlight machine Maison Hibbard, although that does not leave the Warriors short on offensive firepower. Senior Christian Walden was RB2 last year for Southwestern and still put up over 1,000 yards rushing with 15 rushing touchdowns.
The rushing attack will once again be key for Southwestern and with their mostly returning offensive line being composed of several seniors, pounding the ball down the field may end up being what brings them victory against Ballard. However, the Warriors will have to put up points if they want a chance at beating the Class 6A school, as the defense of the Bruins allowed just 10.6 points per game last season, good enough for seventh in the state. Several of their top defenders graduated, but the defense will still be stout in several areas.
Southwestern will take on Ballard in Campbellsville on Friday. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Somerset begins the Clay Clevenger era with a true road test to start things off. The Jumpers will make the trek to Hazard to take on the Perry County Central Commodores out of Class 4A. The last time these two teams played was back in 2016, with Somerset winning 48-6. The Commodores have only won once against the Jumpers, with that coming back in 2011.
The Briar Jumpers return a lot of weapons on the offensive end, with junior quarterback Josh Bruner and senior offensive stalwarts Cayden Cimala and Kam Hughes figuring to take the next step in their evolution as players. Hughes will now lead the backfield after the transfer of Guy Bailey to Corbin.
The Commodores had a strong start to their 2022 season after beginning 4-0, but sputtered to a 1-5 finish. Senior quarterback Kizer Sloan threw more interceptions than touchdowns (12 touchdowns to 13 interceptions), but returns his top receiver in Noah Kilburn. The defensive secondary should have a field day for the Jumpers, with Hughes, Cimala and Cameron Mccaskill figuring to have big days.
Perry County Central’s defense left a lot to be desired last season, allowing 33 points per game to rank in 27th place in all of Class 4A. However, the Commodores did have a secret weapon in rising senior Tyler Smith, who recorded 10 sacks last year. If the offensive line of the Jumpers, who will be recovering from the loss of several seniors, can make a step up in their first contest and prevent Smith from making it in the pocket, Bruner should be able to remain calm and find his receivers in routes more often in the ball game.
If the Somerset offense can score early and often in this one, consider this ball game a blowout, as the Commodore offense, even with returning weapons on that side of the field, simply won’t be able to keep up.
Somerset will square off with Perry County Central at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
