The 2022 Girls 10th Region Golf Tournament took place at Wasiato Winds Golf Course on Tuesday, with Pulaski County, Southwestern, and Somerset all competing at the event.
Pulaski County would shoot the lowest local score with a combined 407 as a team, placing third. Senior Anna New would place second individually with a score of 88, advancing to the sub-state tournament. Additionally, eighth grader Raegan New would also advance to sub-state, shooting a 94 for seventh place as an individual, as well as freshman Madeline Butcher, who after being in a tie after shooting a 107, won a playoff on the first hole to advance. Junior Haylee Whitis also competed for Pulaski, shooting a 118.
Southwestern will also send two golfers to sub-state, as sophomore Ansley Mounce would advance with a score of 100, along with fellow sophomore and her sister Morgan Mounce advancing with a score of 103. Southwestern would place sixth overall as a team. Other scores for the Warriors include freshman Gracie Honeycutt with a 127, freshman Aryana Lamoree with a 157, and eighth grader Jenna Phillips with a 167.
Somerset had one golfer who advanced into sub-state, that being freshman Kamryn Cooper, who shot a score of 102. Fellow freshman Avery Branscum shot a 162 for the tournament.
Wayne County would take home the region crown with a score of 356 as a team. They were led by junior Kelsay Collins, who took home the individual title with a score of 84. Clay County finished as runners-up and will also advance to sub-state with a team score of 398.
Sub-state is scheduled for next week, taking place at Winchester Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.