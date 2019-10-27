Local teams qualify for State Meet

MONTICELLO - With top finishes in the Cross County regional Championships on Saturday at Cave Lake, several local teams and individual runners will move on to next weekend's State Cross Country Championships in Lexington.
In the Class AAA Region 7 girls championships, both Pulaski County and Southwestern qualified for the state meet. Pulaski County placed fourth with 94 points, while Southwestern Placed fifth with 97 points. In the Class A Region 6 boys championships, Somerset advanced to the state meet by placing fifth with 138 points.
In the the boys Class AAA race, Southwestern's Nathanael Turner (11th - 17:58), Pulaski County's Jeremiah Pierce ( 19th 0- 18:31), Southwestern's Trevor Hansen ( 22nd - 18:38), Pulaski County's Bradley Heist (24th - 18:39), and Pulaski County's Kannon Cundiff (29th - 19:10) all qualified as individuals.
Top runners for the Pulaski County girls team was Alex Cundiff (11th - 21:49), Addison Cundiff (17th - 22:20), Morgan Bruin (20th - 23:02), Halana Strunk ( 22nd - 23:10), and Simi McAlpin (24th - 23:43).
Top runners for the Southwestern girls team was Kate Golden (3rd - 20:33), Madelin Peterson (9th - 21:23), Jasmine Akin (18th - 22:21), Allison Taylor (32nd - 24:44), and Katheryn Carrington (35th - 25:24).
Top runners for the Somerset boys team were Joseph Crabtree (18th - 20:04), Hank McArthur (27th - 20:53), Will Smith (32nd - 21:08), Cole Blakeman (38th - 21:46), and Tristan Gray (41st - 21:54).
For the Somerset girls, Lucy McArthur placed 20th with a time of 24:59, and Emily Ham placed 29th with a time of 26:37.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
