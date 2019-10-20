Local tennis group wins state championship

Submitted Photo

The Kentucky Combo League state champion tennis team was formed out of the Lake Cumberland Tennis Association - which as a group has made it their mission to expand and promote tennis in the Lake Cumberland area. The Lake Cumberland Tennis Association offers leagues, classes and tournament play for kids and adults of all skill levels. This team will represent Kentucky in the regional tournament in Mobile, Ala. Lake Cumberland tennis Association has a Facebook page if others would like to get involved in a lifelong sport. Pictured is, from left, Joshua Nichols, Matt Neikirk, Cody Harris, Matt Gregory, Lanny Holt, Chris Adkisson, and Billy Edge. Not present was Bill Flickinger and Deron Polston.