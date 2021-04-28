Local track athletes excel in collegiate track conference championships

Several Kentucky colleges competed in their respective track & field conference championships, and several local athletes had major showings for their collegiate track programs.
Former Southwestern High School two-time state champion J.P. Vaught had a monster day for Centre College in the 2021 Southern Athletic Association Conference Championships. Vaught had three individual wins, a relay win and a relay runner-up finish.
Vaught won the 100 meters in 10.87, the 200 meters in 21.34 and the 400 meters in 47.94. Vaught's winning time in the 400 broke Ryan New's school record in the event that had stood since 2004, and also set a new conference championship record.
In the 4x100, the Centre team of Tanner May, Gray Rahbany, Thomas Jordan and Vaught took first place with a time of 42.13. Jordan, May and Vaught then teamed with Jake Pfaller to take second in the 4x400.
Somerset High School graduate Will Perkins had an excellent day in the discus, finishing third overall with a mark of 123' 11".
Both Vaught and Perkins earned All-SAA honors, as Vaught was named to the First Team and Perkins was named Honorable Mention.
The Centre College men's track & field team made a furious push to the finish at the 2021 Southern Athletic Association, finishing just one point shy of first place Rhodes.
Former Somerset High School track standout Lauren Foutch was one of only two Union College female athletes to win an individual title in the 2021 Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Outdoor Track & Field Championship Meet.
Foutch won the discus with a toss of 37.55 meters, which was a program record.
On the mens side, former Somerset High School track standout Payton Ellison placed second in the AAC Conference Championships in the men's high jump.
Both Foutch and Ellison earned AAC All-Conference honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.