Local track athletes named All-State 

The local area was well represented when the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association announced their 2021 Track & Field All-State Teams on Monday afternoon.
From Somerset High School, Kendall Burgess, Madison Garland and Grayson Turner were named first team All-State. From Pulaski County High School, Maddy Dunn, the Pulaski County girls 400-meter relay team, and the Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team were named first team All-State.
Named second team KTCCCA All-State were Somerset's Emily Ham, Somerset's Grayson Turner, Somerset's Kendall Burgess, Somerset's Lexie Herndon, Pulaski County's Maddy Dunn, and the Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team.
Somerset senior Kendall Burgess was named first team Class A All-State in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter dash. Burgess won state titles in all three of these events, and is the two-time defending state champ in the long jump and triple jump events.
Pulaski County senior Maddy Dunn was named first team Class AAA All-State in the 100-meter dash. Dunn became the Lady Maroons' first-ever state champion in the 100-meter dash.
The Pulaski County girls 800-meter relay team of Maddy Dunn, Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin and Abbee Coomer were named Class AAA first team All-State with their state title win. Dunn, Cothron, Bruin and Coomer were also named Class AAA All-State first team All-State in the 400-meter relay for their second state relay title of the day on Saturday.
Somerset senior Madison Garland was named first team Class A All-State in the shot put. Garland became the program's first-ever shot put state champion.
Somerset junior Grayson Turner was named first team Class A All-State in the long jump and triple jump. Turner had state runner-up finishes in both the long jump and the triple jump in Thursday's Class A State Track & Field Championships.
Somerset junior Emily Ham was named second team Class A All-State in the triple jump. Ham placed third in the state in the triple jump event.
Somerset junior Grayson Turner was named second team Class A All-State in the boys 100-meter dash and the 110-meter hurdles. Turner placed third in the state in the 100 meters and the 110 hurdles.
Somerset senior Lexie Herndon was named second team Class A All-State in the girls high jump. Herndon placed third in the Class A state high jump event on Thursday.
Somerset senior Kendall Burgess was named second team Class A All-State in the girls 200-meter dash. Burgess placed third in the Class A state meet in the 200 meters.
The Pulaski County girls 1600-meter relay team of Shelby Cothron, Morgan Bruin, Alex Cundiff, and Maggie Holt were named second team Class AAA All-State. Cothron, Bruin, Cundiff, and Holt placed third in the state in the 4x400 relay event.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
