Local USTA tennis leagues announced  

For the first time ever, the Lake Cumberland area will host official United States Tennis Association (USTA) local league play, joining larger tennis communities across the state such as Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro, and others.
The new 2022 USTA-sanctioned and USTA KY-approved adult leagues offer participants the chance to advance to state, sectional, and national tournaments against players of similar skill levels.
“Offering USTA league play gives us easier access to competing at higher levels within USTA and a better network to attract more players from the surrounding area,” said Chris Adkisson, the local league coordinator.
Adkisson is planning 15 separate USTA leagues for men and women of varying skill levels that will run from April through October.
The leagues have been made possible by the work of the Lake Cumberland Tennis Association, a local non-profit that has been organizing events and promoting tennis since 2016.
Hundreds of players of all ages and skill levels have participated in LCTA events, from kids’ beginner clinics to the annual Lake Cumberland Open, which attracts upwards of 100 recreational players from all over the state. This year’s activities have already begun with a fun, non-sanctioned mixed doubles league in which 50 players are participating.
"Tennis in our area is stronger than ever, thanks to the growth of LCTA,” said Kelly Horseman, LCTA president. “Adding new competitive leagues for all levels of play will provide participants with the opportunity to hone their skills, practice match play, and have fun being part of a local team.”
Players will need a USTA membership to play in the leagues, but LCTA has programs to cover half of the $44 fee. In addition, while the cost to play in each league is $25, those who participate in four leagues are eligible through the LCTA to get their fifth league free.
“LCTA is committed to growing adult league opportunities for all individuals in Somerset and the surrounding counties,” Adkisson said. “Part of that commitment includes helping with costs associated with event participation.”
To join a league or find out more information, email Adkisson at chrisa.lcta@gmail.com or text 760-586-2016 by March 25. After your skill level and league preferences are determined, a team captain will contact you.
Stay tuned to local media and the LCTA Facebook page for more local tennis news.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.