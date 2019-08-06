Cruisers 7U baseball team have great summer

Submitted Photo
The Lake Cumberland 7U Cruisers were back in action this weekend to finish up their summer baseball season. The Cruisers went 3-1 this weekend beating the Williamsburg Crushers 15-4, TN Bats 11-10, and the Russell Co. Moose 16-5. Cruisers lost a hard fault battle to the Barron Co. Dingers 12-10 in the championship game. The Cruisers 7U team final record for the season was 18-19-1, winning two tournament championships, and finishing runner up twice. A big thanks to all the team sponsors that help us out this summer. The Cruisers have traveled to many baseball parks in Central Ky, and having these sponsors has helped them tremendously. Cruisers 7U team members are, front row from left, Jaxson Woods, Caine Roberts, and Rhett Childers; back row from left, Eli Burton, Braxton Woods, Bray Cimarossa, Jackson Shipp, Gunner Hall, Carson Cox, Cooper Mounce, Eli Duel, and Mason Reynolds. The Cruisers are coached by Daniel Hall, Chad Shipp, Brad Mounce, and Devin Reynolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.