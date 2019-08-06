Cruisers 11U win <span>Battle For The Rings Tournament</span>

Submitted Photo
The 11U Cruisers were the champions of the Lake Cumberland Showtime Battle For The Rings Tournament. The local baseball team won 10-3 over Glasgow Bandits in the finals. Championship team members are, from left, Connor Roberts, Walker Stephens, Maddox Shearer, Ben Hampton, Kade Hargis, Carter Stapp, Zavian Smith, Caleb Shipp, Chase Farmer, Kamden Measel, Gage Gregory, and Sebastian Guzman. Coaches are Ricky Farmer, Kevin Measel, and Davin Roberts.
