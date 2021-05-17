From Briar Jumper to Warrior: Jeron Dunbar leaves Somerset to take the Southwestern boys basketball head coaching position

Like a chameleon, Jeron Dunbar changed colors from Purple & Gold to Blue & Orange after he was named the boys head basketball coach at Southwestern High School. Dunbar, the former Somerset High School boys basketball coach, drove five miles to be introduced to his new team in the Southwestern High School cafeteria on Monday night.
Dunbar coached four seasons at Somerset High School, with an overall record of 81-38. Dunbar had four winning seasons at Somerset, with a 25-9 mark in 2017-18 and a 26-6 record in 2019-20.
Dunbar led the Briar Jumpers to three 12th Region All "A" titles, and each time Somerset advanced to the All "A" State Tournament quarterfinals. Under Dunbar's guidance, Somerset won a 47th District title in 2020, and made two 12th Region Tournament semifinal appearances
Prior to coming to Somerset, Dunbar served as an assistant coach at Madison Central High School for four years
Dunbar, who graduated from Russell County High School in 2006, returned to his alma mater – as a Laker assistant coach after he had graduated from Western Kentucky University.
