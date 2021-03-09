Garrard County knocks off Cougars

Both Garrard County and the Somerset Christian School Cougars were in dire need of a win heading into their game on Monday night.
And, both clubs certainly played like it.
The visiting Golden Lions and Kirk Stickley's Cougars went toe to toe for three quarters, with neither club budging an inch.
Early on in the fourth quarter -- with Garrard County down a point to the Cougars -- it was Brandon Cooper's club finally gaining the upper hand thanks to a 12-3 run, that eventually sent Somerset Christian School down for the final count.
As a result of that modest spurt, it was Garrard County snapping a six-game losing skid, posting a hard-fought, 74-61 win over Somerset Christian.
The 12-3 spurt that enabled Garrard County to go up at the midway point of the fourth quarter of play by eight points was certainly the difference in the game, but it wasn't as if the Cougars didn't have their chances during that flurry.
"We got good looks at the basket during that stretch, but we just didn't hit our shots," lamented coach Stickley, after his club fell to 5-19 overall on the season with the loss.
"It wasn't the fact that we were taking bad shots either," added the Cougars head coach. "We were getting the ball close to the front of the rim, or we had a good inside-out look, and they just wouldn't fall for us. Of course, when that happens you start feeling a little more pressure when the ball goes up, and that made a big difference.
Early on, the Golden Lions raced out to a nine-point lead in the first half of play thanks to the hot start out of the gate by Ethan Cooper.
The sophomore guard tallied 18 of his game-high 28 points in the first half, but Somerset Christian would hang tough.
Aaron Crubaugh tallied 12 of his 14 points in the opening half of play, to help the Cougars stay within striking distance.
For the game, there were 10 lead changes and seven ties, and one of those ties came in the closing seconds of the first half.
Ethan Meggs came off the Cougars bench to drain a three-point basket just before the second quarter ended, sending both teams into their dressing rooms knotted up at 35-35.
Neither team could get more than a four-point cushion over the other in the third stanza, and that was the margin after the third period of play, with Garrard County leading the Cougars 53-49.
That lead would be short lived however.
A basket by Luke Atwood tied the game up for the final time early in the fourth stanza at 53-53, and after a Garrard County basket, Braydon Moore gave the Cougars their final lead of the night with a three-pointer, putting Somerset Christian up by a slim, 56-55 margin.
That's when Garrard County's Montavin Quisenberry went to work.
A layup by Quisenberry followed up by a trey from the freshman guard on the next trip, and the Golden Lions were back up by four points at 60-56.
And, there would be more to come from Garrard County, as that streak by Quisenberry ignited what turned out to be that 12-3 Garrard County run, that finally enabled the Golden Lions to take firm control of the contest.
"We had 11 turnovers in the first half, and six of them were in the first three minutes of the game, so I thought we did a really good job of coming back there," pointed out Stickley.
"The problem we ran into was foul trouble tonight, and Aaron Crubaugh got into foul trouble, and so did Luke Atwood, and I had to keep him out there on the floor," continued the SCS head coach. "That hurt us, because Aaron was off to such a good start. But when he picked up his fourth foul about a minute in the third quarter, we had to take him out, and he was doing such a great job at that point battling on the boards for us and getting some tough rebounds."
The final score was not really indicative of how close the game really was, as Garrard County extended its lead late, cashing in at the charity stripe in the game's final minute.
Cooper led Garrard County in the win with 28 points, while Quisenberry added 25 for the Golden Lions, who moved to 7-14 on the season with the win.
Somerset Christian got a team-high 17 points from Moore, while Aaron Crubaugh added 14 points, and Atwood chipped in with 11 points.
The Cougars will return to action on Tuesday night, traveling to Albany to take on the Clinton County Bulldogs, who recently finished as the runner-up at the All A Classic.
GC -- 22 13 18 21 -- 74
SCS -- 15 20 14 12 -- 61
Garrard County -- Cooper 28, Quisenberry 25, Cornett 7, Wall 7, Brooks 4, Adams 2, Dailey 1.
Somerset Christian School -- Moore 17, A. Crubaugh 14, Atwood 11, D. Crubaugh 8, Brummett 6, Meggs 5.
