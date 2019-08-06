Somerset High School junior Kendall Burgess competed in the AAU Junior Olympics Track and Field Nationals at North Carolina A&T Aggie Stadium In Greensboro, NC. Burgess placed 25th in the nation in the girls 15-16 year-old long jump event, with a best of 17'3.25". Burgess, who ranked the highest of any athlete from the state of Kentucky, qualified for the AAU Nationals by advancing out of the state and regional championship track meets this past summer.
