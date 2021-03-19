MONTICELLO -- Southwestern and Wayne County split their regular season series this year, with each team winning on the other team's home court.
On Thursday night at the Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium at Wayne County High School, the stakes were just a little higher, as the two met for a third time in the championship game of the Girl's 48th District Basketball Tournament.
And, early on, it appeared the Lady Warriors were going to shoot Wayne County out of its own building in the title game.
Southwestern raced out to a 23-10 lead after one quarter of play, but in early in the final frame, the Lady Cardinals had trimmed the deficit down to a single point, at 45-44.
No problem for Junior Molden and crew. After seeing their lead whittled down to a single digit, Southwestern ended the game on an impressive, 22-8 run to knock off the Lady Cards once again this season, winning the 48th District crown with a 67-52 victory.
"We had to deal with some adversity late in our game against Marshall County, and we learned from that," stated coach Molden, after watching his club move to 17-3 on the season with the win over the Lady Cards.
"That's why in the fourth quarter when they (Lady Cardinals) cut our lead down to one I didn't call a timeout," continued the Lady Warrior coach. "I let my team play through that one, and if we hadn't gotten a score there I would have called a timeout. I really liked what we learned toward the end of the year, and we really needed that adversity going into the region. I do worry when we get up like that early, because when we do, sometimes we feel like we just can outscore teams, and lay back a little bit on defense."
There was no need for a timeout early in the fourth quarter for Southwestern, after Wayne County's Macey Blevins scored five consecutive points to begin the fourth stanza, trimming the lead down to that 45-44 margin.
Ayden Smiddy -- who three treys all in the second half -- hit a three-point basket on the next possession down the floor for the Lady Warriors, and after a stop on the defensive end, a couple of more hoops by Southwestern, including a three-point hoop from Kaylee Young, and just like that, Molden and company had a 57-48 advantage with 3:53 remaining in the contest.
Then, late in the game, Alexa Smiddy simply took over for Southwestern.
The Lady Warrior senior point guard played like a man possessed down the stretch, hitting big basket after big basket for Southwestern, holding off the Lady Cards.
For the contest, the older Smiddy sister had scored a game-high 24 points, sending Southwestern into next week's Girl's 12th Regional Basketball Tournament with a ton of momentum. And, she was not alone. For the game, the Lady Warriors hit 14 three-point baskets in the contest.
"I couldn't be more proud of this group," pointed out Molden. "This is a strong-knit group. We stick together and we don't listen to outside voices, and that has paid off big time. We played one game tonight, and we don't care about All-Tournament trophies. We don't care about the All-Region stuff. We have one goal, and that's 'We over Me'."
So, how about next week's regional tourney coach Molden? Is your club a solid favorite, as a whole lot of outside observers across the state media have suggested?
"It depends on the draw and the matchups and things like that," stated Molden. "I think Danville is an extremely good team, and I think coach Judie Mason will have her team rolling coming into it. I expect us to be right there, and I like the fact that it is going to be staggered out, with games on Sunday/Monday, then games on Thursday/Friday, and then a game on Sunday. That gives all of us time to get our teams ready, instead of games back to back to back, as it has been sometimes in the past."
Alexa Smiddy led the Lady Warriors with those game-high 24 points, while Kaylee Young added 16 points, and Marissa Loveless chipped in with 10 points.
Wayne County was paced by Blevins with 23 points, while Kenzie Upchurch added 21 points for the Lady Cards.
Both teams will move on to the Girl's 12th Regional Tournament at Pulaski County High School, which gets underway this Sunday afternoon, March 21st, with a pair of games at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
The other two first round games of the tourney will take place on Monday night, March 22nd, at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Members of the 48th District All-Tournament Team were Elizabeth Anderson and Kennedy Creekmore from McCreary Central, Macey Blevins, Kenzie Upchurch, and Mallory Campbell from Wayne County, while Alexa Smiddy, Ayden Smiddy, Kaylee Young, and Marissa Loveless made the squad from Southwestern.
SW -- 23 9 13 22 -- 67
WC -- 10 16 13 13 -- 52
Southwestern -- Alexa Smiddy 24, Young 16, Loveless 10, Ayden Smiddy 9, Molden 8.
Wayne County -- Blevins 23, Upchurch 21, Campbell 7, West 1.
