Lake Cumberland All-Stars win Kentucky Classic

The Lake Cumberland Cal Ripken 10U Fast Pitch Softball All-Stars won the Kentucky Classic Softball Tournament in Nicholasville this past weekend. The local team went 2-0 in pool play and 3-0 in consecutive tournament games. Championship team members are, front row from left, Katee Beth Mounce, Reagan Childers, Emry Ann Pyles, Carly McFarland, Kynslie Crabtree, and Caroline Heist; second row from left, Rilee Ross, Adelyn White, Sarah White, Lilee Todd, Andrea West, and McKaila Monroe; back row from left, (coaches) Bo Pyles, Brandon White, Brad Mounce, Shawn Heist, and Amanda Rudd.