Lake Cumberland IMPACT wins Katz Klassic

The Lake Cumberland IMPACT 10-and-under softball team were champions of the 6th annual Katz Klassic Tournament in Campbellsville, Ky. The local softball team played five games in less than 12 hours and won all five to win the tourney. The local team downed Green River Outlaws 12-5, defeated Casey County 11-1, downed Whitley County 8-0, and brat Casey County again 12-6. in the championship game, the Laker Cumberland IMPACT downed the Marion County Sluggers, 3-2. Championship team members were, front row from left, Abby Hannah, Jazlyn Shelton, Maggie Gregory, Makayla Dick, and Taylinn Ratliff; back row from left, Novaleigh Baker, Callie Corder, Kristen Doolin, Saidebelle Healan, Natyli Hall, and Riley Hatfield. Not pictured was Claire Hamilton. The IMPACT team is coached by Jeff Gregory, Jarod Hamilton, Stephanie Cox, Lance Swartz, and Shaun Dick.