Local juniors compete in USTA State Championship

This past weekend, 26 junior tennis players made their debut appearance on behalf of the Lake Cumberland Tennis Association (LCTA) at the United States Tennis Association (USTA) KY Junior Team Tennis State Championship.
Junior Team Tennis (JTT) follows two tracks to provide opportunities to players of all abilities: local JTT or Championship JTT. The local track allows kids and team organizers to play on local level with flexible structures, while the championship track provides teams the opportunity to advance to a national championship.
This year LCTA had over 40 participants in our local league, advancing four teams from our local league into the State Championship held in Owensboro, KY on July 19-21, 2019.
Bryan Hash, Manager of Competitive and Recreational Tennis for USTA KY said of LCTA's recent success, "USTA Kentucky is thrilled to see such growth in tennis in Lake Cumberland in both adult and junior divisions. We were happy to welcome junior players from Lake Cumberland for the first time as a complete team at the state level. We look forward to seeing how LCTA continues to grow the sport of tennis in their region."
Players gained valuable experience competing at the state level, despite the fact that they failed to advance to the finals. LCTA teams competed in tough conditions, with heat indices well over 100 degrees on court and multiple matches played each day.
LCTA is a non-profit formed in 2016 to develop the sport of tennis across Lake Cumberland through various workshops, clinics and events. For more information on tennis programs in this area visit www.lctennis.com or contact Meredith King at lakecumberlandtennis@gmail.com.
