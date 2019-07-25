Local juniors compete in USTA State Championship

Submitted Photo

Local juniors competed in state tennis tournament in Owensboro, Ky. Participants and their coaches were, front row from left, Will Grado, Rae Elizabeth Sobieck, Caroline Heist, Malia Bullock, and Carter Heist; second row from left, Meredith King, Jackson Martin, Aiden Corder, Savannah Heist, Tori Robertson, Lauren Worley, Abby Grant, Jasmin Grant, Abigail Wolford, Jules Sobieck, Matthew Satterly, and Calvin Gates; back row from left, Dwain Harris, Lucas Mcfall, Cyrus Adkisson, Chris Adkisson, Ethan Ruble, Anderson Ruble, Eli Adkisson, Madison Ruble, Kasen Cundiff, Jason Ruble, Emma Calfee, Baylee Hart, and Camden Harris.