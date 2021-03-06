Maroons come from behind to take down Indians

Earlier this week on the road at both Wayne County and Rockcastle County, the Pulaski County Maroons didn't play great, but they played well enough in both of those contests to rally in the fourth quarter to pick up victories.
On Friday night at the PC Gym, taking on a very good Madison Central team from Region 11, the Maroons brought their 'A' game to the gymnasium, especially in the third quarter.
PC went on an impressive, 26-11 run in the third stanza, which helped the Maroons erase a 32-29 halftime deficit, taking a 55-43 lead over the Indians heading into the fourth quarter of play.
In that final stanza, Madison Central -- behind the three-point shooting of Will Hardin -- made a furious comeback, cutting the PC lead down to only two points -- 69-67 -- late in the contest.
However, the Maroons made their free throws down the stretch to hold on for an impressive, 75-67 win, extending their winning streak to three games and improving to 11-6 on the season.
"I thought we really moved the ball well tonight, but I think the big thing was that we guarded them hard, and we rebounded extremely well," stated a very happy coach John Fraley after the contest.
Early on, this was a back and forth, see-saw affair, with neither team holding over a five-point advantage.
Senior guard KJ Combs helped keep Pulaski close in the opening half of play, starting out the first quarter by going 3-3 from behind the three-point line, and scoring 11 quick points.
Pulaski had trimmed a five-point deficit down to just a single point at 30-29 late in the first half, but a jumper by Trey Skaggs just before the half ended extended the Indians lead out to 32-29 at the intermission.
In the third quarter, from the start of the period until the buzzer, this game turned in big-time favor to Pulaski County.
The Maroons got defensive stops at one juncture of the third period on eight of nine Madison Central possessions, and Pulaski County took that opportunity to make its move.
Zach Travis scored seven of his 19 points in the third stanza, while sophomore guard Barek Williams tallied six of his team-high 21 points in the frame.
The 26-11 run by PC in the third period, much like the 24-5 spurt by the Maroons in the fourth quarter earlier in the week in that win at Wayne County turned out to be the difference in the game.
So coach Fraley, what was the talk like with your club at halftime?
"We played well in the third quarter," pointed out coach Fraley. "I just came in here at halftime and told our guys we were where we wanted to be. We were giving ourselves a chance, we were rebounding with them, and we were doing some good things."
"I thought we let them get into the lane on us too many times in the first half, but we got that corrected there in the third quarter," added the PC head coach. "We had four straight stops in the third period, then they scored a basket, and then we had four more consecutive stops, so that's eight out of nine stops, and that was when we made our move and went on the big run."
In the fourth period, Madison Central's Will Hardin -- held in check up to that juncture of the contest with just six points -- absolutely went nuts in the game's final eight minutes.
Hardin hit the first four three-point baskets he attempted, and scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth period.
He was a big reason why the Indians were able to close the gap late down to only a basket at 69-67.
"This was one of our best wins of the season for us, and it was a win that we needed against a team like that," stated Fraley. "Madison Central is a very good team that defeated GRC (George Rogers Clark) the other night by one. So for us, it was really good to get to play here at home and to play well."
Williams led a very balanced scoring attack for Pulaski County with 21 points -- scoring 15 of those after the intermission.
Travis added 19 points in the win, Combs chipped in with 16 points, and sophomore Cayden Lancaster turned in another solid performance for PC, with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Pulaski County -- 11-6 on the season -- is set to play one more time in the regular season.
The Maroons are scheduled to play Clinton County on Thursday, March 11th, with that game set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. at The PC Gym.
MC --16 16 11 24 -- 67
PC -- 16 13 26 20 -- 75
Madison Central -- Hardin 22, Browne 11, Davis 11, Skaggs 8, Ray 8, Chenault 7.
Pulaski County -- Williams 21, Travis 19, Combs 16, Lancaster 12, Sloan 5, Bertram 2.
