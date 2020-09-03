Practice what you Preach

Dr. Robert Drake has been practicing medicine in Somerset, Kentucky since 1984, and he knows exactly what he's talking about when he stresses the importance of walking to his patients.
Drake will be the first person to tell you that walking has all kind of health benefits, such as reducing one's blood pressure, helping keep weight off of the body, and keeping up a good cardio level to just name a few.
And, this is a physician that practices what he preaches to his patients, as he leads by example.
Earlier this year on May 12th, Dr. Drake achieved a milestone that only two people in the history of The Rocky Hollow Complex had attained before him, and that was logging his 20,000th mile of walking at the facility.
Drake may be the third person all-time to accomplish this feat, but he's by far the leader in miles walked, when it comes to people that are still full-time employed in the work force.
Drake began walking at Rocky Hollow way back in 1999 when the complex first opened, and today, he's still a regular getting his walk in each day at around 3 p.m.
"In 1999 Jim Williams was the mayor of Somerset, and pushed this facility through, and it was something that he wanted to do for the community," Drake said.
"I think David Dorsey's dad (Jim), I believe was on the board at the time," Drake continued. "He helped get Rocky Hollow to become a reality as well, and we just enjoyed walking. We would come over here at 4:30 in the morning, and Betty Mounce was the secretary and would let us in. We would walk five or more miles every day."
Drake has been walking at Rocky Hollow ever since it first opened in '99, and he's a very popular regular at the complex. After all, he sees a great number of his patients doing the same thing every afternoon at Rocky Hollow - and that is walking.
"Walking helps improve blood pressure, it helps to improve diabetes, and it also reduces the risk of colon cancer, and it's good for depression," pointed out Dr. Drake.
"It's good socialization, because it allows you to meet a lot of wonderful people over here at Rocky Hollow," added Drake. "I run into a lot of nice people here, and many of them are my patients. And, there's just some really outstanding and good people that work here at Rocky Hollow as well."
Drake says when he first began walking at Rocky Hollow, the thought of attaining such a distinction of logging over 20,000 miles never once entered into his mind.
He says what he was thinking about instead, and what he continues to think about and stress to all of his patients on a daily basis, is to get out and walk. Drake says it's important to remain active to achieve all of the benefits that walking and exercise provide to the body.
"Walking quite honestly benefits me the most, because I get more out of it than anybody," stated Dr. Drake.
"I enjoy walking, and David Dorsey and I started out together many years ago," added Drake. "First we walked outside, and then this facility was built in '99, and we continued to walk after Rocky Hollow was opened to the public."
Dr. Drake is a guy that leads by example, and when he tells someone about the benefits of walking, that's advice coming from a physician that knows exactly what he's talking about - a guy that has logged over 20,000 miles at The Rocky Hollow Complex alone.
Drake is a shining example, not only to his patients, but to everyone else as well when it comes to practicing what he preaches.
For Dr. Robert Drake, walking at Rocky Hollow is just another day at the park.
