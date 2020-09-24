Pulaski County hosts old rival in district opener

The Pulaski County Maroons -- fresh off of last Saturday's 21-15 win at Madison Southern -- will come home to the friendly confines of PC Field where an old nemesis will be awaiting Johnny Hines and crew in the district opener.
The 0-2 Whitley County Colonels will be tonight's opponent, and something is going to have to give in this one.
For starters, Pulaski County for the past decade has been almost invincible at home, with a 66-17 record over the past 14 seasons, good enough for a winning percentage of .795.
That impressive winning percentage includes obviously last season, where the Maroons dropped their last three games of the '19 campaign -- all at home.
Then, there's this.
Simply put, Pulaski County has owned Whitley County of late, winning the last six meetings between the two schools.
So, PC is at home tonight, against a winless opponent, but the offense is certainly going to have to pick things up this evening if the Maroons are going to move to 2-1 on the season.
In last Saturday's win at Madison Southern, the Maroons offense -- to be kind -- was abysmal.
Pulaski County gained only 59 yards on 37 plays, scored 0 points, and commited three turnovers.
Had it not been for two pick 6's and a blocked punt late in the game that went for another score, the Maroons would be like Whitley County -- 0-2 on the season.
In short, PC's defense saved the day last Saturday, and no one knows that more than head coach Johnny Hines.,
"I think you've got to go way, way back to find a better defensive game played by us than last week's contest at Madison Southern," pointed out the Maroons coach.
"The defense produced three touchdowns, because even the blocked punt was our defense, and of course the two pick 6's as well," he added. "I don't know that that's ever happened before in a game where our defense scored three touchdowns. And, we held a really good offense in Madison Southern in check for most of the game."
The offense however, was a different story.
Only 59 yards of net offense on 37 plays, and three second half turnovers stymied Pulaski County for the entire game.
Not making any excuses whatsoever, Hines says that unit has got to improve, and improve quickly for what he calls a very good Whitley County football team.
Hines adds that improvement must begin up front for his football team in the trenches.
"It takes the 'O line' longer to gel that any other group on the football team and we all know that," stated Hines.
"It just takes more reps for that group to get to clicking," continued the Pulaski County head coach. "We're still fiddling with personnel and trying to get the right fit, and get people in the right spot, because we've just not had a lot of practice time to work on some of that stuff."
Despite the woes on offense last week, Hines says he is very proud of the way his team faced that adversity last week, and somehow came out on top and found a way to win.
"We did everything we could last week on offense to lost that football game," stated the PC coach. "We just had had a really bad night on that side of the football."
"I'm really proud of our kids however for two things," he added. "Number one, I'm proud of the fact they never gave up, because it looked like at one point late in that game that the game was over and Madison Southern had won it. People were headed for the exits, but our guys never quit and found a way to win, and that's the mark of a special team. Secondly, in the grand scheme, when you have a bad game in certain areas and still find a way to win, that's an awful good sign."
As for tonight's game and facing an old familiar foe in Whitley County, Hines says don't be fooled by the Colonels 0-2 record -- losses to Somerset and Bell County.
Hines says Whitley County -- despite the fact the Maroons haven't lost to the Colonels since way back in 2008 -- and have won the last six meetings between the two schools, will not be a push over by no means tonight.
Instead, Hines says tonight's contest with the Colonels will be yet another stern test for his football team.
"Whitley County is a very good football team," noted Hines. "Jep Irwin came in a year ago and took over that program, and he did a great job years ago at South Laurel and did a great job there. He's back and Whitley County is going to be a very good program for a long, long time."
"They're on their way up," added the PC coach. "We went over there last year and had the lightning delay, and won that game 21-18 by a field goal, and it was a tight, tight game. There's no doubt this will be another tight game. Their two losses are to two very good teams, so they've played some good competition. This is a district game, and has huge playoff implications. You don't want to be 0-1 and looking up at everybody, but you want to be 1-0."
Kickoff for tonight's Whitley County-Pulaski County game will get underway at 7:30 p.m. from PC Field. The game can be heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
