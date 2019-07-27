Red and Jack Cornett to be inducted into National Hall of Fame

Red Cornett and Jack Cornett will be inducted into the 2019 National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame. The local engine builder is one of the most successful in modern-era Dirt Late Model racing. Cornett engines powered cars to victories in the 'World 100' and scores of other major events, as well as nine national titles on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series.
Ira Jackson "Red" Cornett founded Cornett Machine Shop in 1948 and was joined in 1976 by son Jack Cornett, who guides racing operations today. The elder Cornett continued working until his 2012 death at the age of 95.
Successful drivers over the last 35 years include Scott Bloomquist, Josh Richards, Darrell Lanigan, Jimmy Owens, Jack Boggs, Bart Hartman, Rick Eckert, and Jonathan Davenport, amongst many others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.