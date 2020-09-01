Reds hand Dodgers their first loss of the season

Over the course of the first couple of weeks of the Babe Ruth fall season, the Dodgers and Reds had been the cream of the crop so to speak, with only one loss between the two teams.
The Dodgers rolled into Monday night’s contest against the Reds undefeated on the season at 4-0, while the Reds meanwhile had suffered only one loss on the year, albeit in their last outing against the Cubs.
On Monday night at Cal Ripken Park, Ricky Farmer’s Dodger club got down early and couldn’t recover, as the Reds bounced back after that first loss of the season to move to 4-1-1 on the year with a victory over the Dodgers.
Reds 6, Dodgers 3
The Reds jumped out to a quick, 3-0 lead in the top half of the first inning off of Dodgers starter Bryce Cowell.
Walker Stephens came up with an RBI single, scoring Maddox Shearer, who had led things off with a walk from Cowell and advanced to second base on a wild pitch.
Jace Frye added a sacrifice fly to pad the lead to 2-0, and Mason Acton would later score in the frame on a wild pitch, giving the Reds a 3-0 lead before the Dodgers ever came to the plate.
In the top of the third inning, Frye would double in another run, padding the cushion at that point to 4-0 in favor of the Reds.
In the home half of the third, the Dodgers battled back to get within a run of the Reds, thanks to a big hit off the bat of Carson Ryan.
With the bases loaded, a walk from Lucas Hill brought in one run, and then Ryan blasted a two-run double, making the score 4-3.
The Reds battled back to pick up a pair of runs in the fifth frame on a couple of walks with the bases juiced, giving them a hard-fought, 6-3 win.
The Reds were led by Frye’s two RBI’s, on their way to moving to 4-1-1 on the season.
Ryan had two runs driven in for the Dodgers, while teammate Brian Bejarno also drove in a run.
In the nightcap, it was the Yankees picking up a much-needed win over the Braves.
Yankees 7, Braves 4
The Yankees jumped on the Braves early, scoring three runs in the first inning off of Isiah Lewis.
Cayden Cimala ignited the rally by reaching base on an error, and stealing second base.
He would later come home with the first run of the night thanks to an RBI single from Caleb Ramsey.
Connor Denney was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in another run during the rally.
In the second inning, the Yankees extended the lead to 4-0, when Grayson Gullock was hit by a pitch.
Down 4-0, the Braves would rally to knot things up in the home half of the third inning.
The big blow in that frame came off the bat of Jase Combs with the bases loaded.
Combs doubled to drive in three runs, tying things up at 4-4 giving the Braves new life.
After blowing that four-run cushion, the Yankees however would bounce right back with the proverbial answer.
Cimala once again was the catalyst for Brian Daulton’s club with an RBI single, while Bailey Burton came up with a two-run double, padding the lead to 7-4, and the Braves would not recover.
Cimala, Burton, Ramsey, Brayden Gross, Tristan West, and Andrew Walker all had hits in the win for the Yankees, who moved to 3-2 on the year with the win.
Combs meanwhile led the Braves with three RBI’s, while Lewis drove the other run.
