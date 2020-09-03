The Reds are a team that have been on a roll since the Babe Ruth fall season got underway back in mid-August, and that has not changed.
The Reds stayed red-hot on Tuesday night, while the Rockies threw and landed the knockout punch early in a win over the Cubs in the other contest.
Reds 7 Braves 4
The Reds all but put this one away early, scoring five runs in the first inning, roughing up Braves starter Jase Combs.
For the contest, Jacob Phelps' club banged out six hits in the win, with Jentry Keith, Cooper Stockton, Jace Frye, Mason Acton, Tyson Brashears, and Walker Stephens each connecting for one hit.
Stockton led the Reds with two RBI's in the win.
The Braves - down the entire game - tried to fight back in the fourth frame, as Combs doubled in one run, and Parker Smith had an RBI groundout. It would not be enough on this particular night however.
Combs went 2-3 at the plate, while Raygan New and Smith each drove in a run for the Braves.
With the win, the Reds moved to 5-1-1 on the season.
Rockies 6 Cubs 2
The Rockies scored four times in the first inning, and never looked back on their way to a 6-2 victory over the Cubs.
The big blow in that decisive first frame came off the bat of Jacob Todd who doubled in a pair of runs, to get Kevin Measel's club off and rolling.
Mason Jasper drove in another run during that first inning rally with an RBI groundout.
Colton Gregory and Max Davis also added hits in the win for the Rockies.
Meanwhile, the Cubs were held in check by Rockies pitching for much of the contest, with Colyer White and Carter Stapp coming up with their team's two hits.
Camryn Bray had an RBI in the loss for the Cubs.
On Thursday night in Babe Ruth action at the Cal Ripken Complex, the Cubs will face the Yankees at 6 p.m., with the Dodgers and Rockies squaring off in the nightcap at 8 p.m.
