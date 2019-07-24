Registration live for the Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Open Tournament 

More than 100 players are expected to compete at the Alton Blakley Lake Cumberland Open Tennis Tournament August 3 and 4.
Somerset will be the eastern-most tournament of the Central Kentucky Tennis Series (CKTS), which features locations as far west as Bowling Green and as far north as Elizabethtown.
Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Matches will take place at multiple sites in Pulaski County.
The event is being organized by the non-profit Lake Cumberland Tennis Association (LCTA). Formed in 2016, the group is dedicated to providing clinics, league play and programming to develop the sport of tennis throughout the Lake Cumberland Area. LCTA was recognized by the United States Tennis Association of Kentucky as the 2018 Community Tennis Association of the Year.
On behalf of the entire board of directors, LCTA president Alfie Cheng extended appreciation to the event sponsors, especially title sponsor Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships.
"We are excited to bring back this awesome tournament with the help of our local community," Cheng said. "We are excited to have new sponsors this year, and look forward to seeing the entire community come out as either a player, spectator, volunteer or sponsor!"
To get tournament details and to register, visit cktstour.com. For more information, contact Chris Godby, tournament director, at chrisgodby@cktstour.com.
