Summer Sports Calendar

Pulaski County Maroons Basketball Camp
Pulaski County basketball will host a basketball camp for boys and girls on Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, June 4, at the PCHS gymnasium. The camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day, with registration at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. Cost is $55 per camper and $45 for second camper in same family.
Somerset Christian Cougars Basketball Camp
The Somerset Christian basketball program will conduct a camp on Monday, June 14th through Friday June 18, from 8 a.m to noon each day.The cost is $75 per camper. You can register online or contact Coach TW Sears at 606-392-9280.
Somerset Youth League Football Camp
The Somerset Youth League Football Camp will feature former Wildcats football great and Miami Dolphins' Lynn Bowden Jr. The one-day youth football camp in on Saturday, June 19, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at SHS Football Field. The camp is for incoming first graders through sixth graders. The cost is $40 per non SYFL players.
Somerset Parks & Recreation Golf Scramble
The Somerset Parks & Recreation will conduct their annual Golf Scramble on Wednesday, July 14, at General Burnside Island. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. The cost is $320 per four-person team. Winning team will earn $2,000 with the tourney proceeds going to the local Operations Angel Care Program.
