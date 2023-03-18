Where does the time go? At age 58 now, I know it certainly goes by fast. And, I also know when it’s time to say goodbye.
It seems like only about a week ago when I penned my first article for The Commonwealth Journal, but the simple fact is, it was almost 41 years ago in the fall of 1982.
At that time, I was a freshman journalism major at Somerset Community College, and my advisor – a man that I still love today — Don Orwin – saw a kid that he felt had a passion and talent to become a sports writer.
Mr. Orwin was more to me than that just a mentor, or a professor of my journalism classes. He was a good friend — a father figure, and a man that I loved and respected. He was a man that I had several conversations with about life, the problems you face in life, and how to overcome them.
Mr. Orwin told me one day in class that The Commonwealth Journal had an opening for a part-time stringer – someone to cover an occasional game every now and then – and he encouraged me to apply for the position. He told me I’d be great at it, and he assured me that I was capable of being a good sports writer.
Jim Kirk was the Sports Editor at the newspaper at that time, and he would become a guy that I would grow to have a deep respect for.
After meeting with Jim Kirk, along with the owner of the paper at that time, Mr. George Joplin, they each took a chance on a young kid from a dairy farm in Windsor, Kentucky, and gave me the opportunity to begin writing sports for the paper. I will never forget these men for that.
Compared to today in my opinion, my first articles that appeared in The Commonwealth Journal were not very good by my standards, but heck, I was getting stories published, and saw my name – Doug Eads – in the paper for the first time on my byline.
I was only 17 years old at that time as a freshman at SCC, but I was following games, interviewing athletes and coaches, and getting to write about sports. During that time, life was pretty good indeed, because I was getting to do something that I absolutely loved doing, and that was covering games and writing about them for the paper.
Since then, I have been fortunate enough to write and publish over 16,300 articles covering local high school sports in Pulaski County, as well as the occasional UK football or basketball game, or a Cincinnati Bengals or a Cincinnati Reds game.
It’s been a great ride with many, many memories that I have made that will remain with me until the day I die. In 2007, I was the first sports writer to be inducted into the 12th Region Boys Basketball Hall of Fame, and recently, I had the honor of being inducted into the 12th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s nice to be appreciated by coaches and school officials, and I am grateful to all of them who voted me into both of those prestigious entities.
Having said all of that however, there comes a time to say goodbye, and friends, that time has finally came for me.
I have enjoyed and have had a great career as a sports writer in Somerset, and I have made hundreds of friends along the way. Athletes, coaches, school administrators – the list is simply way too long to name everyone — and I will not try. However, there are a handful of people I would like to thank for what success I have enjoyed throughout my career.
First, I owe everything to my wife Debbie, who I met that first day of class at Somerset Community College in the fall of 1982.
We have been married almost 37 years, and there was many a night when dad was out late covering a game, while she was home alone with our two children – Adam and Abby – taking care of scraped knees, runny noses, and fevers and colds. On a lot of those occasions, I wasn’t there to help her out, but she never once complained. She just took care of running the household, because she knew and understood I was out doing what I loved doing, and that was covering local high school sports.
There are other people that I need to thank as well.
First, my good friend Jeff Neal, who traveled the roads with me to many games over the years. We had a lot of laughs together, and I have memories with him that I will cherish forever. I love Jeff like a brother to this day.
I would also like to thank Steve Cornelius, the Editor of the paper today. Back in the day when he was the Sports Editor of The Commonwealth Journal, we had our share of adventures on the road too, as well as a ton of laughs, and a ton of memories.
Another guy I need to thank is my former colleague, and a guy that I still call ‘my little brother’ – Michael Childers. When Michael worked at the paper as a sports writer for a few years, those are some of the happiest times of my life. We always had a great time on the road together covering games, and we always made each other laugh. Again, memories of a lifetime.
And, I need to thank my friend and current Sports Editor at the paper, Jacob Pratt. Even though Jacob and I have only known each other for just over a year, he’s been a great guy to work with. I hope that some of the words of wisdom I have shared with him about how to do the job of a sports writer in Somerset will help him throughout his career.
And, I need to say thank you, to you – the readers of The Commonwealth Journal. Without you, there would be no newspaper, and I get that. Literally, hundreds of you have encouraged me over the past 41 years, and shared with me how much you enjoyed my writing, and for that, I will ever be grateful.
It’s been a great ride indeed, but as they say, all good things must come to an end. I will still be at games in the future, but instead of being there to interview a coach or athlete, or to write a story, I will be there like the rest of you – I will be there as a fan.
It’s been a fun 41 years, and I have memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.
With this being the last paragraph that I will ever write for The Commonwealth Journal, I just want to say thank you, and goodbye. This has been a great 41-year ride that I have enjoyed with all of my heart. Thank you all.
