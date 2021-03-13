Tucker signs with Bellarmine University

You often hear the phrase when looking at a certain athlete's physical status that he/she 'Looks the Part.' That however is not always the case when it comes down to pure, raw talent.
Take Somerset's Kannon Tucker for instance. At 6-feet-4 inches and 170 pounds, Tucker looks decent enough, but he has a very calm and quiet demeanor about him, and he's not going to blow anyone away with his physical stature.
That is until he gets on a golf course. You see on the links, Tucker is an assassin with a golf club in his hand. And, he's put up the numbers to make that claim.
In fact, the Somerset senior enjoyed the kind of prep career on the links that most kids would die for.
Kannon Tucker was a two-time Second Team All-State selection in his junior and senior seasons at Somerset High School as voted on by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.
He was the 2020 Kentucky High School Athletic Association's All A state champion, and was an All-Region selection four times.
He was also voted as the Regional Player of the Year in 2020, and was a seven-time All A Regional champion.
Not bad indeed.
And, golf isn't the only sport that Tucker has excelled in over his great prep career at Somerset. As a member of the Briar Jumper basketball team, Tucker has shot teams out of the building this season from behind the three-point line, and has made himself an integral part of the Somerset basketball team.
Simply put, Tucker has solidified his place as a solid two-sport star at Somerset, and after his senior year has concluded this spring, he will have the opportunity to take his golf game to the next level.
Tucker recently signed to play collegiate golf at Bellarmine University in Louisville, and he says the decision to ink his name with the Knights was an easy one indeed.
"As soon as I took a visit to Bellarmine, they just made me feel like I was at home," stated Tucker. "The atmosphere was great, and there was a guarantee with Bellarmine that you will graduate in four years."
"You have your own personal tutor, and you always have access to the library no matter what," added the Briar Jumper All-Stater. "It just always felt like home. They are D-I, and that had always been my dream. With the atmosphere up there and the fact that it felt like home, it was just the right place for me."
If Tucker is happy with his decision, he's not alone. Bellarmine's golf coach Marty Storch is a guy that is very happy to say the least to be able to sign a golfer of Tucker's ability.
Storch recently told The Commonwealth Journal that Kannon Tucker is a young man that can help take his program to the next level.
"Kannon is a tremendous student-athlete on and off the golf course," pointed out coach Storch. "He will continue the tradition of moving Bellarmine Golf forward as we move into the ASUN Conference."
As for Somerset's Athletic Director, Kannon Tucker's signing hit a little close to home. Bob Tucker -- the legendary AD at Somerset -- will be stepping down from that position at the end of this school year, and he is Kannon's grandfather.
The elder Tucker says he can remember taking Kannon golfing at the tender age of five, and to see him sign a D-I offer in his last year at the helm of Somerset's sports programs before retiring, is simply the icing on the cake.
"I guess I just feel fortunate that I was able to be with Kannon every step of the way," stated Bob Tucker. "I'm just tickled to death for Kannon. He's worked hard, and he deserves it. We've made a lot of special bonds over the years. I can remember the first tournament he played in when he was just five years old. It does mean a little bit more when it's your grandson."
So, what kind of impact will Kannon Tucker have at Bellarmine University over the course of the next four years?
Well, the jury may still be out on that one, as only time will tell. But, if his prep career is any indication at all of what's to come at the collegiate level, then the Knights have signed an absolute gem.
Regardless of what happens on the links over the next four years, the kind of you man Kannon Tucker is, and the decency, sportsmanship, and grace he carried himself with throughout his playing days at Somerset High School, one thing is for certain.
In the signing of Kannon Tucker, Bellarmine University just drilled a hole in one.
