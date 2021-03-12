Warriors drop regular season finale to Barren County

For three quarters on Thursday night, the Southwestern Warriors were poised to gain one of their biggest wins of the season, leading 18-7 Barren County by a 53-45 margin headed into the fourth quarter of play.
However, the Trojans had other ideas.
After trailing Southwestern by as many as 12 points late in the third period, Barren County responded with a 22-11 run in the game's final eight minutes, and as a result, it was the Trojans escaping The Wigwam with a very hard-fought and impressive, 67-64 victory over Southwestern.
Early on, this game was a see saw affair, back and forth, with five lead changes and four ties in the first half of play.
Thanks to 20 first half points by Southwestern's Evan Smith, it was the Warriors enjoying a 38-33 lead over Barren County at the intermission.
And in the third quarter, things seemingly got even better for Chris Baker's club.
Back to back buckets by Hagen Galloway equaled the Warriors biggest lead of the night in the third frame at 49-37 late in the quarter, and Southwestern maintained that eight-point bulge at 53-45 headed into the fourth stanza.
In that fourth quarter however, Barren County wouldn't roll over and play dead. Instead, the Trojans used a furious rally, doubling up the score on Southwestern in the period by that 22-11 margin, escaping Somerset with the 67-64 win.
"Barren County is a very, very good team, and that's one of the reasons why we wanted to play them, just to have a really good opponent going into the district tournament," pointed out coach Baker immediately following the game.
"They (Trojans) did a very good job tonight. They were very composed, and I thought their seniors played with a lot of poise," continued the Warriors head coach. "When they needed buckets made, their guys stepped up and did a really good job."
Smith finished the night for Southwestern with a game-high 26 points, but only six of those points came after halftime, as Barren County put the defensive clamps down on the Warriors leading scorer.
Meanwhile in the fourth period, as Baker eluded to, when the Trojans needed hoops, they got them.
A Mason Griggs basket with 3:31 remaining in the contest knotted things up at 60-60, setting up a great finish between the two clubs.
After a Lukas Maybrier steal and layup that eased the lead back out to 62-60 in favor of the Warriors, Barren County came right back, thanks to a hoop from point guard Gavin Withrow, tying the score up once again at 62-62.
Moments later, with just under one minute left to play, Aiden Miller -- who scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half -- scored on a strong move to the basket, giving Barren County its first lead of the second half at 64-62.
A Withrow free throw would extend the lead to 65-62 over the Warriors with :20 left on the clock.
Coming out of a timeout, Southwestern's Smith fired up a three-point shot that was no good, but Ethan Meadows scored on the putback with just under two seconds remaining in the game, trimming the deficit to 65-64.
At that point, Withrow was fouled, and he went to the charity stripe and calmly made both free throws to seal the game for the Trojans.
"I think Barren County did a really good job of running their stuff," pointed out Baker. "You know they turn their offense over multiple times, and they set a lot of screens. They kept hitting us and kept hitting us, and our guys, they kind of gave in to that a little bit."
"They got a lot of easy buckets during that run in the fourth quarter," Baker continued. "Before, everything they got they really had to work for. We just gave up way too many easy baskets there in the fourth quarter. We gave up just way too many uncontested shots."
Smith led everybody with his 26 points, while teammate Eli Meece -- who led the Warriors with three, three-point field goals -- added 13 points, and Andrew Jones chipped in with 10 points.
Barren County was led in scoring by Taye Poynter with 19 points, while Griggs added 16 points, Withrow tallied 13 points, and Murphy had 12 points.
With the loss, the Warriors ended their regular season with a record of 9-10, and will now move on to post season play.
On Monday night, Southwestern will open up play in the Boy's 48th District Basketball Tournament, facing Wayne County on the Cardinals home court beginning at 7 p.m.
The winner of that game will face McCreary Central on Wednesday night at Wayne County High School in the championship game of the tournament at 7 p.m.
BC -- 16 17 12 22 -- 67
SW -- 20 18 15 11 -- 64
Barren County -- Poynter 19, Griggs 16, Withrow 13, Miller 12, Shirley 3, Murphy 2, C. Stephens 2.
Southwestern -- Smith 26, Meece 13, Jones 10, Maybrier 7, Galloway 4, Meadows 4.
