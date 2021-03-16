Warriors hang on to take down pesky Cards

MONTICELLO -- For the first time since 2006, the Wayne County Cardinals will not be participating in the Boy's 12th Regional Basketball Tournament.
The Cardinals season ended last night with a loss to Southwestern in the opening round of the 48th District Basketball Tournament, as Rodney Woods' club valiant and furious fourth quarter rally against the Warriors fell just short.
Southwestern's Evan Smith scored a game-high 24 points, while teammate Andrew Jones chipped in with 21 points, as the Warriors held on for a hard-fought, 74-71 victory over the Cards.
"We've had a lot of really close games this year, and we would play really good for 28, 29, or 30 minutes, and even tonight we played pretty good for about 31 minutes," stated a very happy and relieved head coach Chris Baker after his club's victory.
"We had some breakdowns defensively, and it seemed like we got a little scared there late, but our guys made plays," added the Southwestern coach. "Let's give Wayne County a lot of credit. They had a great game plan, they executed really well, and they absolutely gave us their best shot. I appreciate that kind of competition. I'm just thrilled for these kids, because they now get a chance to play in the regional tournament."
This game was close throughout the first half of play, with neither club getting up by more than four points over the other.
There were five lead changes and two ties in the opening half of play, and thanks to a three-point hoop from Eli Meece just before halftime, the Warriors went into the intermission with a slim, 35-33 lead over Wayne County.
The game see-sawed back and forth in the third period as well, with another four lead changes and a pair of ties in the frame.
Indrid Whitaker -- who came off the Southwestern bench to hit a pair of huge treys -- drained his first one of the contest at the end of the third period, giving the Warriors a 51-49 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
In that final frame, Southwestern was able to finally seize control of the contest -- or so it seemed -- thanks to a quick, 10-0 spurt to begin the fourth quarter.
That rally put the Warriors up by a dozen points at 61-49, but one can never count a Rodney Woods-coached team, especially when it's playing on its home court.
Down by those 12 points, Wayne County methodically began to claw its way back in this one. Over the next five minutes, the Cards would go on a 17-8 run of its own, and with 1:17 remaining in the game, thanks to a basket by Brody Weaver, Wayne County only trailed the Warriors by a 69-66 margin.
From that point on, this game turned into free throws for Southwestern, and although the Warriors left several points on the charity stripe with some key misses over the game's final eight minutes, Baker says he was pleased with the grit and perseverance his team displayed throughout the game, especially at crunch time.
"We had kids step up for us that had suffered some key injuries this year," pointed out the Southwestern coach. "(Ethan) Meadows really stepped up and had some key baskets for us tonight, and Andrew Jones really came alive, and we've been waiting for that."
Leading by those three points, coming out of a timeout, Smith hit a pair of free throws to extend the Warriors lead back out to five points at 71-66. After a free throw by Eli Meece extended the lead out to 72-66, Weaver's three-pointer cut the Warriors lead back down to three points at 72-69 with :23 remaining in the game.
With :08 left, Smith sealed the victory for the Warriors with a pair of free throws, evening the Warriors record to 10-10 on the season, but more importantly, helping Southwestern punch its ticket to the 12th Regional Tournament, which gets underway this coming Saturday with four first-round games at Lincoln County High School.
"I am so proud of these kids, and to be honest, I'm real emotional right now," stated coach Baker. "I love these guys, because they are just so tremendously coachable."
"When these guys came in as freshmen, nobody ever expected them to ever play in a regional tournament," Baker added. "I know Evan (Smith) was a great addition, but we've got a lot of great kids here that are so coachable, and so good to be around every single day."
Joining Smith and Jones in double figures for Southwestern was Meece who tallied 11 points, and Ethan Meadows added 10 points.
Wayne County was led in scoring by Gage Gregory, who played a great floor game for the Cards, putting up 20 points before fouling out with 3:22 left in the game.
Weaver scored 19 points for Wayne County, Mason Burchett added 17 points for the Cards, and Renan Dobbs added 11 points.
Wayne County's season ended with a 9-14 record overall, while the Warriors move on to the 48th District Tournament championship game, which will tip off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night.
Southwestern will meet up against the number one seed McCreary Central Raiders in that contest. Both teams will move on to the Boy's 12th Regional Tournament at Lincoln County High School.
SW -- 22 13 16 23 -- 74
WC -- 14 19 16 22 -- 71
Southwestern -- Smith 24, Jones 21, Meece 11, Meadows 10, Whitaker 6, Maybrier 2.
Wayne County -- Gregory 20, Weaver 19, Burchett 17, Dobbs 11, Phillips 4.
