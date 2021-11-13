Warriors sweep Pulaski County for District Title

SOMERSET -- After three quarters of play at the Reservation at Southwestern Friday, Pulaski County (7-5, 4-2) and Southwestern (11-1, 6-0) -- two of the highest scoring offenses in the state -- were held in check by their defensive counterparts in a 7-7 tie.
But that changed quickly in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors got a two-yard touchdown run from Connor Crisp on the first play of the quarter to take a 14-7 lead, then added two more TDs over a six-minute span to pull away for a 27-7 win over the Maroons to claim their third consecutive Class 5A District 8 championship.
The Maroons got on the board on their first possession when senior Drew Polston hit Chandler Godby with a 12-yard touchdown pass on a big fourth-down play. Logan Corson's PAT gave Pulaski 7-0 lead which they held at the end of the first quarter.
The Warriors answered early in the second quarter on a fourth-down play of their own.
Quarterback Collin Burton capped off a nine-pay, 71-yard drive when he found tightend Brody Perkins in the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown. Caleb Moore's PAT tied it a 7-7 at the half.
The Southwestern defense set the tone early in the second half with a big stop on a fourth-down and two by Pulaski near midfield.
Southwestern backup quarterback Mason Hibbard entered the game on the Warriors' next possession and gave the Southwestern offense the spark it needed, quickly driving the Warrriors down to the two-yard line as the third quarter ended.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Crisp took the pitch from Burton around left end for the two-yard TD to give the Warriors a 14-7 lead they never relinquished.
Southwestern quickly took advantage of a short punt by PC to add to their lead.
Hibbard hauled in a 42-yard touchdown pass from Burton three plays later and Moore's PAT extend the lead to 21-7 with less than eight minutes to play.
The Warriors put the game away with their third score of the quarter after the defense once again held Pulaski to a three and out.
Crisp picked up his second touchdown of the night, this time from two yards out to round out the scoring at 27-7.
The Southwestern defense held the high-scoring PC offense to only 193 total yards on the night and held Polston and the potent Maroons passing attack to only 111 yards.
Polston lead the Maroons offensively, going 12-18 through the air for 106 yards and a touchdown and had 18 carries for another 70 yards on the ground.
Godby had five receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown.
Southwestern finished the night with 247 total yards and the team known for its power running game outgained the Maroons through the air with 112 passing yards.
Burton finished the night 4-6 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
Giddeon Brainard had 12 carries for 49 yards for the Warriors and Hibbard had one catch for 42 yards and a touchdown.
